DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Sven Eric Molzahn appointed CFO
2018. január 30., kedd, 15:45
DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Sven Eric Molzahn appointed CFO
Sven Eric Molzahn (50) has been appointed CFO of Munich-based Pyrolyx AG with effect from February 1, 2018. The new financial executive has many years" international management experience in the controlling of industrial, chemical and automotive companies.
Molzahn joins Pyrolyx from Honeywell Inc., where he spent over ten years heading regional and international businesses as CFO. In the role of General Manager, he was also in charge of the global fine chemicals business. Sven Eric Molzahn studied business administration and lives with his family in Munich.
Said Niels Raeder, CEO of the Pyrolyx Group: "Following an intensive selection process, we"re delighted to have taken on such a renowned finance and management specialist with international experience in the chemical and automotive industries, yet also production and M&A. As well as being the ideal candidate for our international expansion, Sven Eric comes with a great deal of expertise in controlling and the development of national structures abroad."
Niels Raeder continued: "At the same time, I"d also like to thank Michael Hommert for his extraordinary dedication over the past few years. He was instrumental in the positive establishment of the company and, thanks to his high level of expertise, has helped develop it since 2012. He now plans to tackle new tasks and challenges and we wish him all the very best and continued success."
About Pyrolyx AG
Shares in the company (WKN A2E4L4) are listed on the stock exchanges in Düsseldorf and Frankfurt as well as on m:access (Munich Stock Exchange) and the ASX:PSX (Australian Securities Exchange), and also traded on the electronic trading system Xetra.
For more information, please go to www.pyrolyx.com / www.carbon-clean-tech.com.
Contact:
Rolf-Hendrik Arens
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pyrolyx AG
|Nymphenburger Str. 70
|80335 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 856 335 50
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 856 335 55
|E-mail:
|info@pyrolyx.de
|Internet:
|www.pyrolyx.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4L42
|WKN:
|A2E4L4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
649507 30.01.2018
