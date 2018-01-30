DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DIC Asset AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





DIC Asset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: February 09, 2018

German: http://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_JA_2017_D.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: February 09, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: February 09, 2018

German: http://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_GB2017_D.pdf

English: http://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_GB2017_E.pdf





