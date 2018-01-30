DGAP-AFR: DIC Asset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DIC Asset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


DIC Asset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: February 09, 2018
German: http://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_JA_2017_D.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: February 09, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: February 09, 2018
German: http://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_GB2017_D.pdf
English: http://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_GB2017_E.pdf














Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20 * MainTor

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de





 
