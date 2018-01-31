DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: INFINEON DEFIES WEAKER US$ WITH STRONG MOMENTUM: FISCAL FIRST QUARTER PROFITABILITY BETTER THAN EXPECTED
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG
- Q1 FY 2018: REVENUE OF EUR1,775 MILLION; SEGMENT RESULT EUR283 MILLION; SEGMENT RESULT MARGIN 15.9 PERCENT; EARNINGS PER SHARE EUR0.18 (BASIC AND DILUTED); ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EUR0.20 (DILUTED); GROSS MARGIN 36.4 PERCENT, ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN 37.4 PERCENT
- OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018: ONLY DUE TO THE WEAKER US$ BASED ON AN ASSUMED EXCHANGE RATE OF US$ 1.25 TO THE EURO FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE FISCAL YEAR, YEAR-ON-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 5 PERCENT (PLUS OR MINUS 2 PERCENTAGE POINTS) AND SEGMENT RESULT MARGIN OF 16,5 PERCENT AT MID-POINT OF REVENUE GUIDANCE
- OUTLOOK FOR Q2 FY 2018: QUARTER-ON-QUARTER REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PERCENT (PLUS OR MINUS 2 PERCENTAGE POINTS) AND SEGMENT RESULT MARGIN OF 16 PERCENT AT MID-POINT OF REVENUE GUIDANCE
Neubiberg, Germany, 31 January 2018 - Infineon Technologies AG today reported its results for the first quarter of the 2018 fiscal year (period ended 31 December 2017).
"Infineon has made a strong start to the new fiscal year," stated Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon. "Earnings and margin were better than forecast - despite the expected slight seasonal dip in revenues. The market for electro-mobility continues to drive growth. Infineon offers solutions for the entire range of drivetrain systems from hybrid to pure electric vehicles. Moreover, we continue to benefit from excellent market conditions, which are driving high demand for power components used in applications across the board, such as solar power plants, especially in China, and also for data centers. Operationally we are fully on track. We could still defy the headwind from the weaker US$ in the fiscal first quarter. Adjusted for the depreciation of the US$ from 1.15 to 1.25, our revenue momentum is unchanged, in terms of the Segment Result Margin even slightly better. However, we are unable to compensate a further depreciation of the US$ by another 8 percentage points, which negatively affects more than half of our revenues. As such, we currency-adjusted our outlook accordingly."
REVIEW OF GROUP FINANCIALS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF THE 2018 FISCAL YEAR
The gross margin in the first quarter came in at 36.4 percent, compared to 37.5 percent in the previous quarter. These figures include acquisition-related depreciation and amortization as well as other expenses attributable to the International Rectifier acquisition totaling EUR17 million. The adjusted gross margin came in at 37.4 percent, compared with 38.6 percent in the preceding quarter.
The first-quarter Segment Result amounted to EUR283 million, compared to EUR328 million in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year, with the Segment Result Margin declining from 18.0 percent to 15.9 percent.
The first-quarter non-segment result improved to a net loss of EUR35 million, compared to the net loss of EUR56 million reported for the preceding quarter. Of the first-quarter figure, EUR18 million related to the cost of goods sold, EUR16 million to selling, general and administrative expenses and EUR1 million to research and development expenses. The non-segment result for the first quarter includes EUR30 million of depreciation and amortization arising in conjunction with the purchase price allocation and other expenses for post-merger integration measures relating to International Rectifier.
Operating income for the first quarter totaled EUR248 million, compared to EUR272 million in the preceding quarter. Income from continuing operations for the three-month period improved to EUR206 million. The corresponding figure for the previous quarter had been EUR177 million. Income from discontinued operations remained stable at a negative amount of EUR1 million. Net income increased from EUR176 million to EUR205 million quarter-on-quarter. The first-quarter income tax expense amounted to EUR28 million, significantly lower than the tax expense of EUR84 million reported for the fourth quarter.
Earnings per share improved quarter-on-quarter from EUR0.16 to EUR0.18 (basic and diluted in each case). Adjusted earnings per share3 (diluted) amounted to EUR0.20, compared to EUR0.22 in the fourth quarter. For the purpose of calculating adjusted earnings per share (diluted), a number of items are eliminated, most notably acquisition-related depreciation/amortization and other expenses (net of tax) as well as valuation allowances on deferred tax assets.
Investments - which Infineon defines as the sum of purchases of property, plant and equipment, purchases of intangible assets and capitalized development costs - amounted to EUR293 million in the first quarter of the 2018 fiscal year, compared to EUR370 million in the preceding three-month period. Depreciation and amortization remained almost unchanged at EUR204 million, compared to the previous quarter"s EUR205 million.
First-quarter free cash flow from continuing operations was a negative amount of EUR135 million, compared to a positive amount of EUR249 million one quarter earlier. Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations amounted to EUR158 million, compared to the previous quarter"s EUR616 million.
The gross cash position at the end of the first quarter of the 2018 fiscal year amounted to EUR2,312 million, compared to EUR2,452 million at 30 September 2017. The net cash position amounted to EUR503 million, compared to EUR618 million three months earlier.
Provisions relating to Qimonda decreased from EUR33 million at 30 September 2017 to EUR32 million at 31 December 2017. These provisions are recognized for legal costs in conjunction with the defense against claims made by the Qimonda insolvency administrator and for residual liabilities related to Qimonda Dresden GmbH & Co. OHG.
OUTLOOK FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF THE 2018 FISCAL YEAR
OUTLOOK FOR 2018 FISCAL YEAR
Investments in property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and capitalized development costs totaling between EUR1.1 and EUR1.2 billion are planned for the 2018 fiscal year. The ratio of investments to revenue at the mid-point of revenue guidance for the 2018 fiscal year should therefore be about 15 percent and hence above the target level of 13 percent of revenue. This development reflects high investments in additional manufacturing capacities, especially for electro-mobility products, which, along with other lines of business, are expected to see growing demand. Depreciation and amortization is expected to be in the region of EUR880 million.
Infineon"s segments" performance in the first quarter of the 2018 fiscal year can be found in the quarterly information at www.infineon.com.
All figures in this quarterly information are preliminary and unaudited.
