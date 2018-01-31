DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





Schaltbau Holding AG resolves cash capital increase

Offering of 2,242,420 new no-par value ordinary bearer shares for a subscription price of EUR 22.00 with a subscription ratio of 3:1



Maximum gross proceeds of about EUR 49.3 million



Net proceeds of at least EUR 28.9 million guaranteed through binding purchase offers of major shareholders of the Company and further investors as well as subscription declarations



Capital increase intended to repay existing financial liabilities as well as to strengthen the equity and liquidity situation of Schaltbau Group



Munich, 31 January 2018. The Management Board of Schaltbau Holding AG (the "Company") today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the nominal share capital of the Company from EUR 8,063,919.40 by EUR 2,735,752.40 to up to EUR 10,799,671.80 against cash contributions through the utilisation of existing authorised capital by issuing up to 2.242.420 new no-par value ordinary bearer shares, each with a notional value of EUR 1.22 per share (the "New Shares"). The New Shares are fully entitled to dividends of the Company for the financial year commencing on 1 January 2017.

The New Shares are offered to the existing shareholders by way of indirect subscription rights at a subscription ratio of 3:1 and at a subscription price of EUR 22.00 per New Share (the "Subscription Price"). Thus, three existing shares of the Company entitle holders to subscribe for one New Share. The subscription rights of the shareholders have been excluded for a fractional amount of 41,712 New Shares.

Maximum gross proceeds from the capital increase could amount to about EUR 49.3 million. The Company has received binding purchase offers from existing shareholders and investors who have agreed to purchase further New Shares that were not subscribed for by existing shareholders within the subscription period up to a specified maximum number. In addition, current shareholders have committed themselves by way of subscription declarations to exercise their subscription rights to a certain extent. In total, the Company has received backstop commitments and subscription declarations for up to 1,672,504 New Shares, but at least 1,444,755 New Shares, corresponding to net proceeds of at least EUR 28.9 million.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the capital increase to repay existing financial liabilities as well as to strengthen the equity and liquidity situation of Schaltbau Group.

Subject to the approval of the securities prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) and the publication of the securities prospectus, which are expected for today, 31 January 2018, the subscription period during which the existing shareholders or other holders of subscription rights of the Company may exercise their subscription rights is expected to begin on 1 February 2018 and to end on 14 February 2018 (both including). The Sole Global Coordinator COMMERZBANK has agreed to subscribe to and underwrite the New Shares and to offer the New Shares to existing shareholders or other holders of subscription rights in accordance with the conditions of the subscription offer, which is also expected to be published today in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger). New Shares not subscribed for by existing shareholders and other holders of subscription rights or acquired by way of binding purchase orders will be offered parallel to the subscription period by way of a private placement to investors. From 1 February 2018 onwards, the existing shares of the Company will be quoted as "ex-subscription rights".

Trading in subscription rights on a stock exchange is not planned and has not been requested by the Company. There will be no compensation for unexercised subscription rights.

The admission to trading of the New Shares on the regulated market segment (regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment thereof with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) as well as on the regulated market segment (regulierter Markt) of the Munich Stock Exchange is expected to be granted on or around 16 February 2018. Trading is expected to commence presumably on 19 February 2018.

Contact:

Wolfgang Güssgen



Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Schaltbau Holding AG



Hollerithstrasse 5



81829 Munich



Germany



P +49 89 93005-209

guessgen@schaltbau.de

ISIN: DE0007170300



WKN: 717030



Quotation: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (regulated market - Prime Standard); Munich Stock Exchange (regulated market)

