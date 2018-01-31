DGAP-News: CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH / Key word(s): Alliance





This portfolio expansion is the result of an ongoing collaboration and license agreement between CEVEC and CellGenix for the development and GMP production of selected cytokines for ex vivo cell culture therapy applications using CEVEC"s proprietary CAP (R) Go technology







CEVEC"s CAP (R) Go technology enables CellGenix access to new cytokines and proteins requiring human post-translational modifications not provided by bacterial expression systems







CellGenix (R) recombinant human transforming growth factor-beta 1 (rh TGF-ß1) is used for the expansion of pluripotent stem cells (PSC) and mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) as well as for the differentiation of T cells into regulatory T cells (Treg cells) and the expansion of Treg cells







CAP(R)Go-derived GMP TGF-ß1 is planned to become available in the second half of 2018



Cologne and Freiburg, Germany, January 31, 2018 - CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH (CEVEC), the expert in the production of tailor-made recombinant glycoproteins and gene therapy vectors, is pleased to note that cooperation partner CellGenix, a leading global supplier of GMP raw materials for cell and gene therapy and regenerative medicine, today announced the expansion of its portfolio with the introduction of CAP(R)Go technology-derived preclinical grade TGF-ß1 for ex vivo cell culture applications. After CellGenix(R) rh HGF, this is the second product originating from this cooperation.

Cellgenix"s newly introduced preclinical grade TGF-ß1 is the result of an ongoing cooperation, established in October 2015, for the development and GMP production of selected cytokines using CEVEC"s proprietary expression technology CAP(R)Go. According to the agreement, CellGenix will produce recombinant TGF-ß1 using CEVEC"s expression system, which is particularly suited and optimized to produce difficult to express glycoproteins with fully authentic glycosylation patterns. CellGenix expects CAP(R)Go-derived GMP TGF-ß1 to become available in the second half of 2018.

CellGenix(R) rh TGF-ß1 promotes the expansion of induced pluripotent stem cells, embryonic stem cells as well as mesenchymal stem cells. It also plays an important role in the differentiation of T cells into regulatory T cells and the expansion of regulatory T cells. Proper glycosylation of TGF-ß1 is of significant importance for the protein"s processing and functional expression - one of the reasons why production of this growth factor and certain complexly glycosylated proteins is not feasible using conventional bacterial expression systems.

CEVEC"s CAP(R)Go expression platform comprises a comprehensive portfolio of glyco-optimized human suspension cell lines that differ in their glycosylation capabilities and allow for the scalable recombinant production of a variety of complexly glycosylated proteins such as plasma proteins, coagulation factors, high molecular mass multimeric proteins, and cytokines.

"We are delighted about the introduction of CAP-derived TGF-ß1 by CellGenix, that further proves the robustness and efficiency of our CAP(R)Go technology for the production of complex recombinant glycoproteins," said Nico Scheer, Chief Business Officer of CEVEC. "The commitment of CellGenix to further exploit the potential of our technology in manufacturing premium-grade reagents for clinical cell culture will help to strengthen the position of our CAP(R)Go expression system as the technology of choice in the expanding cell and gene therapy space."

"We are very happy about this successful cooperation with CEVEC. TGF-β1 is already the second protein produced by CellGenix using CEVEC"s CAP(R)Go expression system," commented Felicia Rosenthal, Chief Executive Officer of CellGenix. "CEVEC"s CAP(R)Go technology gives us access to new cytokines and proteins which require complex post-translational modification. It allows us to further expand and strengthen CellGenix cytokines and growth factors product portfolio and thereby our position as raw material supplier for the cell and gene therapy space."



About CEVEC:

CEVEC is a center of expertise for the production of biopharmaceuticals using a unique human cell-based expression system.

CAP-Go enables the production of proteins previously out of reach representing a significant proportion of the human proteome that is notoriously difficult to express in conventional cell lines such as CHO. The CAP-Go expression platform comprises a portfolio of glyco-optimized human suspension cell lines for the highly efficient production of a broad range of difficult to express recombinant proteins with authentic human post-translational modifications or on demand tailor made glycosylation patterns.

For more information, please visit www.cevec.com.



About CellGenix:

CellGenix is a leading manufacturer and developer of premium-grade reagents for clinical cell culture needs. The company has more than two decades of in-house expertise in GMP manufacturing and development of products in the field of cell and gene therapy and regenerative medicine. The superior quality GMP raw materials are used by leading experts and are proven in clinical trials and commercial manufacturing throughout the world. CellGenix is headquartered in Freiburg, Germany and operates a subsidiary in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA, serving the North American market.

For more information, please visit www.cellgenix.com.



