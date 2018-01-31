DGAP-AFR: thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


thyssenkrupp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: February 14, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: February 14, 2018
German: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investoren/berichterstattung-und-publikationen/
English: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investors/reporting-and-publications/














Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG

thyssenkrupp Allee 1

45143 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com


