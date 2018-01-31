DGAP-Adhoc: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang close to move to Arsenal London

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Contract/Change in Forecast


Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang close to move to Arsenal London


The player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ("Player") is close to move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("BVB") to Arsenal Football Club PLC ("Arsenal FC").

 

This is the today"s agreement of both clubs in principle. Arsenal FC will pay BVB a fixed transfer compensation in the amount of EUR 63.75 m. (sixty three million seven hundred and fifty thousand euros).

 

The contractual documentation of today"s agreement shall be completed immediately. The formal handling of the transfer is however still subject to the transfer being matched and authorised in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System (FIFA TMS) until January 31st, 2018 (end of FIFA winter transfer window season 2017/2018) by latest.

 

With the realization of this transaction and on the basis of the current planning and forecast, the management expects total reveneus of significantly more than 500.0 m. EUR and an annual net profit in a mid-double-digit million Euro amount for the entire financial year 2017/2018 (end of June 30, 2018). The previous profit forecast of a low single-digit million annual net profit - published in the annual report 2016/2017 (see here in the management report, page 65) - will therefore no longer be upheld.

 

Dortmund, January 31st, 2018

 

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH



