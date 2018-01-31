DGAP-NVR: Logwin AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Logwin AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


31.01.2018


Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


Logwin AG

an de Längten 5

L-6776 Grevenmacher

Luxemburg

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 19 May 2017

3. New total number of voting rights:

2.884.395














Language: English
Company: Logwin AG

an de Längten 5

L-6776 Grevenmacher

Luxemburg
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com





 
