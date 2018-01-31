DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Logwin AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement





31.01.2018 / 13:51





Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



Logwin AG



an de Längten 5



L-6776 Grevenmacher



Luxemburg





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

19 May 2017



3. New total number of voting rights:

2.884.395







