DGAP-NVR: alstria office REIT-AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2018. január 31., szerda, 15:10





DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: alstria office REIT-AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement


alstria office REIT-AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


31.01.2018 / 15:10


Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer








alstria office REIT-AG

Bäckerbreitergang 75

20355 Hamburg

Germany

2. Type of capital measure



















Type of capital measure Date ofstatus / date


ofeffect

XConditional capital increase &amp;#40;Sec. 4131 Jan 2018


para. 2 WpHG&amp;#41;

XOther capital measure &amp;#40;Sec. 41 para. 131 Jan 2018


WpHG&amp;#41;

3. New total number of voting rights:

169752069














31.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG

Bäckerbreitergang 75

20355 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: http://www.alstria.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




650185  31.01.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=650185&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum