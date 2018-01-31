DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: alstria office REIT-AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement





alstria office REIT-AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





31.01.2018 / 15:10





Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer







alstria office REIT-AG



Bäckerbreitergang 75



20355 Hamburg



Germany

2. Type of capital measure













Type of capital measure Date of

status / date





of

effect



X

Conditional capital increase &#40;Sec. 41

31 Jan 2018





para. 2 WpHG&#41;





X

Other capital measure &#40;Sec. 41 para. 1

31 Jan 2018





WpHG&#41;



3. New total number of voting rights:

169752069





