PRESS RELEASE

SOFTWARE AG NAMES SANJAY BRAHMAWAR AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

- Appointment takes effect as of August 1st, 2018

- Sanjay Brahmawar to succeed current CEO Karl-Heinz Streibich

Darmstadt, January 31, 2018 - The Supervisory Board of Software AG has today appointed Sanjay Brahmawar (47) as the new Chief Executive Officer of Software AG for five years as of August 1, 2018. Brahmawar succeeds Karl-Heinz Streibich (65), who will step down after more than 14 years at the top at Software AG as he has reached the recommended age limit.

"In the last 14 years, Software AG, under the leadership of Karl-Heinz Streibich, has made the biggest transformation in its nearly 50-year history. By establishing the company"s global digitalization business, Karl-Heinz Streibich has successfully built a second robust business division - to the benefit of the company"s extensive customer base and to the benefit of our 4,600 employees worldwide. This achievement deserves our utmost gratitude and respect", said Andreas Bereczky, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Software AG.

"Looking forward, we are very happy to have found Sanjay Brahmawar, a proven expert in the international IT business, who will ensure that Software AG continues to play a leading role in shaping the dynamic and competitive digitalization market with short innovation cycles. With Sanjay Brahmawar, Software AG has won a top manager who has been very successful in the technology sector for more than 18 years. During this time, he has impressively demonstrated how to combine technological know-how with entrepreneurial vision in various management positions. His tasks at Software AG will be to extend the company"s global technology leadership, together with the successful management team, and gain further market share in the promising fields of the Digitalization, Industry 4.0 and Artificial Intelligence", continued Bereczky.

"With Sanjay Brahmawar, Software AG is excellently positioned to further expand our strong position as a pioneer of digital transformation and to implement innovative digitalization projects together with our customers, partners and employees," says Karl-Heinz Streibich, Chairman of the Board of Software AG.

Sanjay Brahmawar is currently General Manager Global Revenue of IBM Watson Internet of Things at Munich, Germany. There, he is responsible for global software sales with a focus on data analysis and artificial intelligence. Previously, he served as General Manager at IBM Consulting Services in London, where he was responsible for the business in the European industrial sector (oil and gas, automotive, aerospace, electronics and engineering). Sanjay Brahmawar has repeatedly and impressively demonstrated that he can increase business both in terms of sales and margin. He has an international and multicultural background with experience in Germany, England, Holland, Belgium, Finland and India. Sanjay Brahmawar was born in India and has Belgian nationality. He lives with his family nearby Munich and is a passionate runner and cyclist in his leisure time.

About Software AG

Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) helps companies with their digital transformation. With Software AG"s Digital Business Platform, companies can better interact with their customers and bring them on new "digital" journeys, promote unique value propositions, and create new business opportunities. In the Internet of Things (IoT) market, Software AG enables enterprises to integrate, connect and manage IoT components as well as analyze data and predict future events based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Digital Business Platform is built on decades of uncompromising software development, IT experience and technological leadership. Software AG has more than 4,500 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of EUR879 million in 2017.

