Software AG: Sanjay Brahmawar appointed as new CEO for a term of five years effective August 1, 2018

2018. január 31.





Software AG: Sanjay Brahmawar appointed as new CEO for a term of five years effective August 1, 2018


31-Jan-2018 / 22:14 CET/CEST


Supervisory Board of Software AG appoints Sanjay Brahmawar as new CEO with effect of August 1, 2018



- Sanjay Brahmawar appointed as new CEO for a term of five years effective August 1, 2018



The Supervisory Board of Software Aktiengesellschaft (TecDAX, ISIN DE000A2GS401, WKN A2GS40, SOW) decided today to appoint Mr. Sanjay Brahmawar as new CEO of Software AG for a five year term with effect of August 1, 2018. Mr. Brahmawar will succeed Mr. Karl-Heinz Streibich, whose term will end on July 31, 2018 as he has reached the recommended age limit.



Software AG



Supervisory Board





