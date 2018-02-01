DGAP-Adhoc: Software AG: Sanjay Brahmawar appointed as new CEO for a term of five years effective August 1, 2018
2018. január 31., szerda, 22:14
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Software AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Ad hoc Disclosure (Inside Information according to Article 17 MAR)
Supervisory Board of Software AG appoints Sanjay Brahmawar as new CEO with effect of August 1, 2018
- Sanjay Brahmawar appointed as new CEO for a term of five years effective August 1, 2018
The Supervisory Board of Software Aktiengesellschaft (TecDAX, ISIN DE000A2GS401, WKN A2GS40, SOW) decided today to appoint Mr. Sanjay Brahmawar as new CEO of Software AG for a five year term with effect of August 1, 2018. Mr. Brahmawar will succeed Mr. Karl-Heinz Streibich, whose term will end on July 31, 2018 as he has reached the recommended age limit.
Software AG
Supervisory Board
Person making the notification:
Frederic Freichel
Junior Manager Investor Relations
Email: frederic.freichel@softwareag.com
Tel: +49 6151 92 1106
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Software AG
|Uhlandstraße 12
|64297 Darmstadt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6151 92-1900
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6151 92-34 1899
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@softwareag.com
|Internet:
|www.softwareag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS401
|WKN:
|A2GS40
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
650367 31-Jan-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
GasLINE stellte die Internetanbindung fur den Congreß vom Chaos Computer Club
[2018.01.23. 10:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor"s First Nanopower PMICs Extend Battery Life for Always-On Connected Applications
[2017.12.06. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]