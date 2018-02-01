DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary business results Earnings targets met for the 2017 financial year
2018. február 01., csütörtök, 07:19
DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
P R E S S R E L E A S E No. 4/2018
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary business results
- Consolidated revenues up 1.2% to EUR 172.1 million
- At EUR 9.2 million, consolidated operating result (EBIT) very positive in line with last forecast, but below previous year
- Successful fourth quarter in 2017
- Positive effects of measures initiated expected in the 2018 financial year
Haselünne, February 1, 2018 - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), today announced its preliminary business results for the 2017 financial year, which have not yet been audited. Based on those figures, the Group recorded consolidated revenues of EUR 172.1 million - an increase of 1.2% on the 2016 financial year (EUR 170.0 million). Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) are expected to amount to EUR 9.2 million in the 2017 financial year (2016: EUR 10.5 million), while consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are expected to total EUR 16.4 million (2016: EUR 17.5 million).
"This means that we are within the range of our adjusted expectations for all three figures", says Oliver Schwegmann, member of the Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft. The Group had updated its earnings forecast for the 2017 financial year last September. "Looking at our quarterly figures in October, it was clear that a great deal of work would be needed to meet the forecast. We succeeded in doing just that, despite a relatively modest level of business in December", Schwegmann goes on to say. He explains that looking at the year as a whole shows that the Berentzen Group operated very profitably in the 2017 financial year despite a number of challenges. "Even though our original plans were more ambitious, in retrospect 2017 is still one of the Group"s most successful financial years this decade", says Schwegmann.
Now, he says, it is important to continue to focus on the future. "We started last autumn to implement the measures we decided on during the summer of 2017. So it makes sense that the positive effect of those measures will not be felt in full until the 2018 financial year", explains Schwegmann. According to Schwegmann, market successes can be expected in particular from the new marketing direction of the Berentzen umbrella brand along with a massive expansion of the sales and marketing activities in relation to the line of alcohol-free Mio Mio products. In addition, availability and quality of the oranges traded under the proprietary brand Frutas Naturales in the Fresh Juice Systems segment is expected to improve. Further steps currently in implementation include the creation of a matrix structure, a programme to increase efficiency in production and logistics and measures to streamline the product portfolio.
"We are confident that the measures taken will have a positive impact on the development of the company in the 2018 financial year", concludes Schwegmann.
The preliminary business results of Berentzen‐Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft are subject to the audit opinion of the auditors as well as approval by the Supervisory Board. The final business results as well as further information on the 2017 financial year are planned for publication on March 15, 2018 with the 2017 annual report.
About the Berentzen Group:
For more information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
|Ritterstraße 7
|49740 Haselünne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5961 502-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5961 502-550
|E-mail:
|ir@berentzen.de
|Internet:
|www.berentzen-gruppe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005201602, ,
|WKN:
|520160
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
650405 01.02.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
GasLINE stellte die Internetanbindung fur den Congreß vom Chaos Computer Club
[2018.01.23. 10:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor"s First Nanopower PMICs Extend Battery Life for Always-On Connected Applications
[2017.12.06. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]