DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results





Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary business results Earnings targets met for the 2017 financial year





01.02.2018 / 07:19







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





P R E S S R E L E A S E No. 4/2018

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary business results

Earnings targets met for the 2017 financial year

- Consolidated revenues up 1.2% to EUR 172.1 million

- At EUR 9.2 million, consolidated operating result (EBIT) very positive in line with last forecast, but below previous year

- Successful fourth quarter in 2017

- Positive effects of measures initiated expected in the 2018 financial year

Haselünne, February 1, 2018 - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), today announced its preliminary business results for the 2017 financial year, which have not yet been audited. Based on those figures, the Group recorded consolidated revenues of EUR 172.1 million - an increase of 1.2% on the 2016 financial year (EUR 170.0 million). Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) are expected to amount to EUR 9.2 million in the 2017 financial year (2016: EUR 10.5 million), while consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are expected to total EUR 16.4 million (2016: EUR 17.5 million).

"This means that we are within the range of our adjusted expectations for all three figures", says Oliver Schwegmann, member of the Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft. The Group had updated its earnings forecast for the 2017 financial year last September. "Looking at our quarterly figures in October, it was clear that a great deal of work would be needed to meet the forecast. We succeeded in doing just that, despite a relatively modest level of business in December", Schwegmann goes on to say. He explains that looking at the year as a whole shows that the Berentzen Group operated very profitably in the 2017 financial year despite a number of challenges. "Even though our original plans were more ambitious, in retrospect 2017 is still one of the Group"s most successful financial years this decade", says Schwegmann.

Now, he says, it is important to continue to focus on the future. "We started last autumn to implement the measures we decided on during the summer of 2017. So it makes sense that the positive effect of those measures will not be felt in full until the 2018 financial year", explains Schwegmann. According to Schwegmann, market successes can be expected in particular from the new marketing direction of the Berentzen umbrella brand along with a massive expansion of the sales and marketing activities in relation to the line of alcohol-free Mio Mio products. In addition, availability and quality of the oranges traded under the proprietary brand Frutas Naturales in the Fresh Juice Systems segment is expected to improve. Further steps currently in implementation include the creation of a matrix structure, a programme to increase efficiency in production and logistics and measures to streamline the product portfolio.

"We are confident that the measures taken will have a positive impact on the development of the company in the 2018 financial year", concludes Schwegmann.

The preliminary business results of Berentzen‐Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft are subject to the audit opinion of the auditors as well as approval by the Supervisory Board. The final business results as well as further information on the 2017 financial year are planned for publication on March 15, 2018 with the 2017 annual report.

About the Berentzen Group:



The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company operating in the following three segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems. The Berentzen Group is one of the oldest producers of spirits in Germany with a corporate history going back over 250 years. Today, it has a presence in more than 60 countries around the world with well-known brands like Berentzen and Puschkin and attractively priced private label products. In its Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the corporate group produces mineral waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under its own brands and also boasts more than 50 years of experience in the franchise business for soft drinks, currently acting as franchisee for the Sinalco brand. In addition, the Berentzen Group markets innovative fresh juice systems under the Citrocasa brand in its third segment, thus serving the fast-growing market for modern, health-oriented drinks. The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share (ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For more information

www.berentzen-gruppe.de

www.berentzen.de



Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft



Thorsten Schmitt



Press and PR



Tel. +49 (0) 5961 502 215

pr@berentzen.de