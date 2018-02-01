DGAP-Adhoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Supervisory Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG appoints Peter Goldschmidt as new Chairman of the Executive Board as of September 1, 2018

2018. február 01., csütörtök





STADA Arzneimittel AG: Supervisory Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG appoints Peter Goldschmidt as new Chairman of the Executive Board as of September 1, 2018


01-Feb-2018


Bad Vilbel, February 1, 2018 - The Supervisory Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG appointed Peter Goldschmidt today as new Chairman of the Executive Board as of September 1, 2018. Peter Goldschmidt will take over from Dr. Claudio Albrecht who has been the CEO at STADA since September 27, 2017. Since 2013, Peter Goldschmidt serves as the President and Head of North America at Sandoz Inc., responsible for the Company"s North American operations.


Mark Keatley, Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. Barthold Piening, Chief Technical Officer, will keep their positions on the STADA Executive Board.

 

 

Contact:

STADA Arzneimittel AG / Investor Relations / Leslie Iltgen / Stadastraße 2-18 / 61118 Bad Vilbel /

Tel.: +49 (0) 6101 603-173 / Fax: +49 (0) 6101 603-215 / E-Mail: leslie.iltgen@stada.de

or visit us online on www.stada.de.

 







Language: English
Company: STADA Arzneimittel AG

Stadastraße 2-18

61118 Bad Vilbel

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6101 603- 113
Fax: +49 (0)6101 603- 506
E-mail: communications@stada.de
Internet: www.stada.de
ISIN: DE0007251803, DE0007251845,
WKN: 725180, 725184,
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
