STADA Arzneimittel AG: Supervisory Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG appoints Peter Goldschmidt as new Chairman of the Executive Board as of September 1, 2018





01-Feb-2018 / 09:19 CET/CEST





Bad Vilbel, February 1, 2018 - The Supervisory Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG appointed Peter Goldschmidt today as new Chairman of the Executive Board as of September 1, 2018. Peter Goldschmidt will take over from Dr. Claudio Albrecht who has been the CEO at STADA since September 27, 2017. Since 2013, Peter Goldschmidt serves as the President and Head of North America at Sandoz Inc., responsible for the Company"s North American operations.





Mark Keatley, Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. Barthold Piening, Chief Technical Officer, will keep their positions on the STADA Executive Board.











