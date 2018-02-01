DGAP-DD: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Sigmund

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007236101


b) Nature of the transaction


Entitlement to a transfer of 297 Siemens shares without additional payment in connection with a Siemens Share Program (Matching Shares). Transfer will occur at value of 2018-02-01, +1:00.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2018-02-01; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
