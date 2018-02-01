

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations The Bankhaus Lampe KG, Düsseldorf, has published a research update dated February 1, 2018 with an anew "buy" recommendation and a target price of 9.40 EUR.For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie Dortmund, February 1, 2018Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaABorussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbHContact:Dr. Robin StedenInhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

























