DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG resolved second capital increase for the execution of the Share Subscription Facility concluded in October 2017
2018. február 01., csütörtök, 17:00
DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Financing
PRESS RELEASE N 2 / 2018 of 01/02/2018
Berlin, 01 February 2018 - The Executive Board of biopharmaceutical company MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE0006637200, SIN 663720) resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, an increase of the share capital against contribution in cash without subscription rights for shareholders on the basis of the authorized capital, based on the Share Subscription Facility with the US investor Global Corporate Finance (GCF) announced on 24 October 2017. The Company"s share capital is increased from EUR 34,570,755 to EUR 34,770,755 through the issuance of 200.000 new non-par value ordinary bearer shares. The new shares were privately placed with the US investor GCF, as before in the course of the first exercise in December 2017.. The price is EUR 2,225 per new share.. Through this second exercise MOLOGEN received gross proceeds of EUR 445,000 and including the first exercise an amount of EUR 1,049,250 in total in accordance with the agreed Share Subscription Agreement with GCF.
MOLOGEN AG
MOLOGEN"s pipeline focus is on new innovative immunotherapies to treat diseases for which there is a great medical demand in particular.
