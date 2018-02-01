DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Financing





PRESS RELEASE N 2 / 2018 of 01/02/2018

Berlin, 01 February 2018 - The Executive Board of biopharmaceutical company MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE0006637200, SIN 663720) resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, an increase of the share capital against contribution in cash without subscription rights for shareholders on the basis of the authorized capital, based on the Share Subscription Facility with the US investor Global Corporate Finance (GCF) announced on 24 October 2017. The Company"s share capital is increased from EUR 34,570,755 to EUR 34,770,755 through the issuance of 200.000 new non-par value ordinary bearer shares. The new shares were privately placed with the US investor GCF, as before in the course of the first exercise in December 2017.. The price is EUR 2,225 per new share.. Through this second exercise MOLOGEN received gross proceeds of EUR 445,000 and including the first exercise an amount of EUR 1,049,250 in total in accordance with the agreed Share Subscription Agreement with GCF.



As announced in the ad-hoc notification on 24 October 2017 and 18 December 2017, MOLOGEN will further on exercise its right towards the investor GCF from the agreed Share Subscription Facility and issue further draw-down notices within the upcoming months limited to the total amount of outstanding shares of 2,919,725.

MOLOGEN AG



MOLOGEN AG is a biopharmaceutical company and considered a pioneer in the field of immunotherapy on account of its unique active agents and technologies. Alongside a focus on immuno-oncology, MOLOGEN develops immunotherapies for the treatment of infectious diseases.



The immunotherapy lefitolimod (MGN1703) is the company"s lead product and is regarded as the best-in-class TLR9 agonist. Treatment with lefitolimod triggers a broad and strong activation of the immune system. On account of this action mechanism, lefitolimod is an immune surveillance reactivator (ISR) and could potentially be used in various indications. The ISR lefitolimod is currently being developed within the framework of a pivotal study for first line maintenance therapy for colorectal cancer. Key data of the phase II IMPULSE study in small cell lung cancer have been announced in April 2017. Detailed analyses of IMPULSE data and data from the extension phase of the TEACH study in HIV, published in August, are currently being conducted. In addition, lefitolimod is currently being investigated in a phase I combination study with the checkpoint inhibitor ipilimumab (Yervoy(R)) in various cancer indications. Along with various checkpoint inhibitors, lefitolimod, which is being investigated as part of a phase III clinical trial currently, is one of the few near-to-market product candidates in the field of immuno-oncology.

MOLOGEN"s pipeline focus is on new innovative immunotherapies to treat diseases for which there is a great medical demand in particular.

www.mologen.com

