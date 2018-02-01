DGAP-Ad-hoc: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Capital Increase





Publication of insider information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

ProCredit Holding approves a cash capital increase from authorised capital

Frankfurt am Main, 01 February 2018. Today the Management Board of ProCredit General Partner AG resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE0006223407) by up to 1,600,000 shares (approx. 3% of current share capital). The subscription right of shareholders is excluded pursuant to Section 186 (3) Sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). In accordance with Section 4 (3) of the company"s Articles of Association, the capital increase will be carried out against cash contributions and with partial utilisation of the existing authorised capital of EUR 26,772,042. The share capital of the company is to be increased from EUR 267,720,420 to up to EUR 275,720,420 represented by the issue of new registered non-par value shares. The new shares carry the same rights as the existing shares and are entitled to dividends for the financial year 2017. Following their issue they will be included in the existing listing in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The new shares will be offered exclusively to qualified investors as part of a private placement through an accelerated placement process (accelerated bookbuilding), which will commence immediately after the publication of this release. The Management Board and Supervisory Board reserve the right, during the execution of this capital increase, to increase the offering to a maximum of 10% of the current share capital. ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA is expected to set the placement price based on accelerated bookbuilding on 02 February 2018.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) supports the transaction, and, within the scope of this capital increase, has committed to subscribe for up to 40% of the new shares, whereby the maximum EBRD investment amount will be up to EUR 25 million.

The net issue proceeds from the capital increase will be used to finance the continuation of the growth strategy of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA. The company continues to see attractive opportunities to expand the ProCredit group"s business with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), especially in South Eastern and Eastern Europe, in order to further accelerate the growth of the banking group on this basis.

The capital measure will be accompanied by Berenberg as sole global coordinator and with equinet Bank as joint bookrunner and Econnext as advisor.

About ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA



ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and whose operational focus is on South-Eastern and Eastern Europe. In addition to this regional focus, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company"s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The anchor shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA include the strategic investors Zeitinger Invest and ProCredit Staff Invest (comprising the investment vehicles for ProCredit staff), the Dutch DOEN Participaties, KfW Development Bank and IFC (part of the World Bank Group). As the group"s superordinated company according to the German Banking Act, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. More information can be found on the company"s website at www.procredit-holding.com.

