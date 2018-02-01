DGAP-Adhoc: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: ProCredit Holding approves a cash capital increase from authorised capital
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Capital Increase
Publication of insider information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO: UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN
ProCredit Holding approves a cash capital increase from authorised capital
Frankfurt am Main, 01 February 2018. Today the Management Board of ProCredit General Partner AG resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE0006223407) by up to 1,600,000 shares (approx. 3% of current share capital). The subscription right of shareholders is excluded pursuant to Section 186 (3) Sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). In accordance with Section 4 (3) of the company"s Articles of Association, the capital increase will be carried out against cash contributions and with partial utilisation of the existing authorised capital of EUR 26,772,042. The share capital of the company is to be increased from EUR 267,720,420 to up to EUR 275,720,420 represented by the issue of new registered non-par value shares. The new shares carry the same rights as the existing shares and are entitled to dividends for the financial year 2017. Following their issue they will be included in the existing listing in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The new shares will be offered exclusively to qualified investors as part of a private placement through an accelerated placement process (accelerated bookbuilding), which will commence immediately after the publication of this release. The Management Board and Supervisory Board reserve the right, during the execution of this capital increase, to increase the offering to a maximum of 10% of the current share capital. ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA is expected to set the placement price based on accelerated bookbuilding on 02 February 2018.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) supports the transaction, and, within the scope of this capital increase, has committed to subscribe for up to 40% of the new shares, whereby the maximum EBRD investment amount will be up to EUR 25 million.
The net issue proceeds from the capital increase will be used to finance the continuation of the growth strategy of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA. The company continues to see attractive opportunities to expand the ProCredit group"s business with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), especially in South Eastern and Eastern Europe, in order to further accelerate the growth of the banking group on this basis.
The capital measure will be accompanied by Berenberg as sole global coordinator and with equinet Bank as joint bookrunner and Econnext as advisor.
<>
Contact:
Nadine Frerot, Investor Relations, ProCredit Holding
About ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Important information
This release may contain "forward-looking statements" or statements that are considered to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of corresponding words such as "believe", "assume", "plan", "forecast", "expect", "intend", "may", "could", "will" or "should" or their respective negations or other variations or similar words. The same applies to statements regarding strategies, plans, objectives, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may differ significantly from future results and often actually differ. All forward-looking statements reflect ProCredit Holding"s current view of future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding ProCredit Holding"s business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategy. Forward-looking statements should always be considered from the perspective of the date on which they are made. ProCredit Holding, Berenberg and equinet Bank as well as their affiliated companies expressly disclaim any obligation to update, review or adjust any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future developments or other reasons.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
|Rohmerplatz 33-37
|60486 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-69-951437-0
|Fax:
|+49-69-951437-168
|E-mail:
|pch.info@procredit-group.com
|Internet:
|www.procredit-holding.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006223407
|WKN:
|622340
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
650737 01-Feb-2018 CET/CEST
