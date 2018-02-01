







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





01.02.2018 / 19:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Steffen

Last name(s):

Jentsch



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Managing Director Head of IT







b) Amendment

correction of volume.



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

FinTech Group AG





b) LEI

529900IRBZTADXJB6757



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000FTG1111





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

30.50 EUR





7625 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

30.5000 EUR





7625.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-01-31; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

berlin Exchange

MIC:

BERA



