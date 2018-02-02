DGAP-News: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast





CENTROTEC Sustainable AG: CENTROTEC growing internationally; slight earnings growth forecast for 2018





Brilon, February 2, 2018: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG, Brilon, generated revenue of EUR 594 million in the 2017 financial year (unaudited, previous year EUR 575.5 million). The forecast range of EUR 575 to 600 million was therefore reached. The indications are that the operating result (EBIT) will equally achieve the most recent forecast range of EUR 28 to 30 million.



CENTROTEC plans further organic growth for the financial year in progress of 2018 and expects to generate revenue of EUR 600 to 620 million. The company anticipates a stabilisation of the sales performance in German core business, further growth on international sales markets and a stable regulatory framework. Whereas first-quarter earnings are forecast to be down on the previous year, the company expects EBIT for the year as a whole to rise slightly to EUR 30 to 32 million.



The audited financial statements and Annual Report for the 2017 financial year will be published on March 28, 2018.

CENTROTEC Sustainable AG



CENTROTEC Sustainable AG enjoys a presence in around 50 different countries through subsidiaries and sales partners. The principal group companies are Wolf, Brink Climate Systems and Ned Air in the Climate Systems segment, specialising in heating, climate control and ventilation technology e.g. in the form of solar thermal systems, CHP units and home ventilation systems with heat recovery, as well as Ubbink and Centrotherm in the Gas Flue Systems segment, with their focus on gas flue and air piping systems. CENTROTEC is consequently Europe"s only listed full-service provider of heating and climate control technology, solar thermal systems and energy-saving solutions for buildings.

CENTROTEC Sustainable AG, Am Patbergschen Dorn 9, D-59929 Brilon, Germany



ISIN: DE0005407506, WKN: 540750



