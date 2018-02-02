DGAP-News: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG: CENTROTEC growing internationally; slight earnings growth forecast for 2018
2018. február 02., péntek, 07:30
DGAP-News: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Brilon, February 2, 2018: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG, Brilon, generated revenue of EUR 594 million in the 2017 financial year (unaudited, previous year EUR 575.5 million). The forecast range of EUR 575 to 600 million was therefore reached. The indications are that the operating result (EBIT) will equally achieve the most recent forecast range of EUR 28 to 30 million.
CENTROTEC Sustainable AG
CENTROTEC Sustainable AG, Am Patbergschen Dorn 9, D-59929 Brilon, Germany
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CENTROTEC Sustainable AG
|Am Patbergschen Dorn 9
|59929 Brilon
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2961 96631-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2961 96631-100
|E-mail:
|ir@centrotec.de
|Internet:
|www.centrotec.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005407506
|WKN:
|540750
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
650809 02.02.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
GasLINE stellte die Internetanbindung fur den Congreß vom Chaos Computer Club
[2018.01.23. 10:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor"s First Nanopower PMICs Extend Battery Life for Always-On Connected Applications
[2017.12.06. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]