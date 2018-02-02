DGAP-Ad-hoc: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital Increase





ProCredit Holding: Successful placement of cash capital increase - gross proceeds of the share issue of approx. EUR 61 million.

Frankfurt am Main, 02 February 2018. ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA ("ProCredit", ISIN DE0006223407) successfully placed the authorised capital increase approved on 01 February 2018. The gross proceeds of the share issue of the capital increase amount to approx. EUR 61 million.

As part of the capital increase, 5,354,408 newly issued shares were placed at a placement price of EUR 11.40 by means of an accelerated placement procedure with qualified investors. In light of the high demand for new shares, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA have therefore decided to increase the share capital from authorised capital by 10% rather than by 3%.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has subscribed for 40% of the new shares representing 3.6% of ProCredit Holding"s entire share capital after the capital increase.

The new shares are entitled to dividends as of 01 January 2017 and are expected to be included in the existing listing in the sub-segment of the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 07 February 2018.

About ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA



ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and whose operational focus is on South-Eastern and Eastern Europe. In addition to this regional focus, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company"s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The anchor shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA include the strategic investors Zeitinger Invest and ProCredit Staff Invest (comprising the investment vehicles for ProCredit staff), the Dutch DOEN Participaties, KfW Development Bank and IFC (part of the World Bank Group). As the group"s superordinated company according to the German Banking Act, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. More information can be found on the company"s website at www.procredit-holding.com.

