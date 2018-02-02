DGAP-Adhoc: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: ProCredit Holding: Successful placement of cash capital increase - gross proceeds of the share issue of approx. EUR 61 million
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital Increase
PRICING AD-HOC
Publication of insider information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO: UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN
ProCredit Holding: Successful placement of cash capital increase - gross proceeds of the share issue of approx. EUR 61 million.
Frankfurt am Main, 02 February 2018. ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA ("ProCredit", ISIN DE0006223407) successfully placed the authorised capital increase approved on 01 February 2018. The gross proceeds of the share issue of the capital increase amount to approx. EUR 61 million.
As part of the capital increase, 5,354,408 newly issued shares were placed at a placement price of EUR 11.40 by means of an accelerated placement procedure with qualified investors. In light of the high demand for new shares, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA have therefore decided to increase the share capital from authorised capital by 10% rather than by 3%.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has subscribed for 40% of the new shares representing 3.6% of ProCredit Holding"s entire share capital after the capital increase.
The new shares are entitled to dividends as of 01 January 2017 and are expected to be included in the existing listing in the sub-segment of the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 07 February 2018.
Contact:
Nadine Frerot, Investor Relations, ProCredit Holding
About ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Important information
This release may contain "forward-looking statements" or statements that are considered to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of corresponding words such as "believe", "assume", "plan", "forecast", "expect", "intend", "may", "could", "will" or "should" or their respective negations or other variations or similar words. The same applies to statements regarding strategies, plans, objectives, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may differ significantly from future results and often actually differ. All forward-looking statements reflect ProCredit Holding"s current view of future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding ProCredit Holding"s business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategy. Forward-looking statements should always be considered from the perspective of the date on which they are made. ProCredit Holding, Berenberg and equinet Bank as well as their affiliated companies expressly disclaim any obligation to update, review or adjust any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future developments or other reasons.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
|Rohmerplatz 33-37
|60486 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-69-951437-0
|Fax:
|+49-69-951437-168
|E-mail:
|pch.info@procredit-group.com
|Internet:
|www.procredit-holding.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006223407
|WKN:
|622340
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
650811 02-Feb-2018 CET/CEST
