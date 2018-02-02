DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital Increase





ProCredit Holding: Successful placement of cash capital increase

- Gross proceeds of the share issue of around EUR 61 million

- 5,354,408 new shares issued

- Placement price of EUR 11.40

Frankfurt am Main, 02 February 2018. ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA ("ProCredit", ISIN DE0006223407), parent company of the ProCredit group, has successfully placed the capital increase approved on 01 February 2018. The issue of 5,354,408 new shares at a placement price of EUR 11.40 will yield gross proceeds of approx. EUR 61 million for ProCredit.

The new shares were placed by means of an accelerated placement procedure with qualified investors. The share capital of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA was increased from EUR 267,720,420 by EUR 26,772,040 to EUR 294,492,460 against cash contributions, excluding subscription rights. In light of the high demand for new shares, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA decided to increase the share capital from authorised capital by 10 % rather than by 3%.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has subscribed for 40% of the new shares representing 3.6% of ProCredit Holding"s entire share capital after the capital increase. "ProCredit is our long standing partner in debt and equity transactions. We are happy to participate in this first capital increase raised through the capital markets to support further growth of the Group and improve access of SMEs to responsible finance in our countries of operations. ProCredit Holding continues to be among EBRD"s key partner banks in SME lending", said Henry Russell, EBRD Director, Western Balkans, Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine, Financial Institutions Team.

Borislav Kostadinov, Member of the Management Board of ProCredit General Partner AG (sole liable managing entity of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA), explained: "One year after the listing of our holding company"s shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, we used this access to the capital market for the first time today to finance the future growth of our banking group. We are very pleased with the success of this measure. The demand for new shares from ProCredit Holding has significantly exceeded our expectations. We greatly appreciate the fact that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has subscribed for a large number of new shares. The successful placement of the new shares is for us a clear sign of confidence in our group and in our way of doing banking." On the basis of the successful capital measure, ProCredit plans to continue the group"s growth and to expand its business with SMEs, primarily from South Eastern and Eastern Europe.

The new shares are entitled to dividends as of 01 January 2017 and are expected to be included in the existing listing in the sub-segment of the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 07 February 2018.

The capital measure is being accompanied by Berenberg as sole global coordinator and with equinet Bank as joint bookrunner and Econnext as advisor.

Contact:



Andrea Kaufmann, Group Communications, ProCredit Holding



Tel.: +49 69 951 437 138, e-mail: Andrea.Kaufmann@procredit-group.com

Nadine Frerot, Investor Relations, ProCredit Holding



Tel.: +49 69 951 437 285, e-mail: Nadine.Frerot@procredit-group.com

About ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA



ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and whose operational focus is on South-Eastern and Eastern Europe. In addition to this regional focus, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company"s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The anchor shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA include the strategic investors Zeitinger Invest and ProCredit Staff Invest (comprising the investment vehicles for ProCredit staff), the Dutch DOEN Participaties, KfW Development Bank and IFC (part of the World Bank Group). As the group"s superordinated company according to the German Banking Act, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. More information can be found on the company"s website at www.procredit-holding.com.

