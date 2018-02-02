DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Successful placement of cash capital increase
DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital Increase
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO: UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN
ProCredit Holding: Successful placement of cash capital increase
- Gross proceeds of the share issue of around EUR 61 million
- 5,354,408 new shares issued
- Placement price of EUR 11.40
Frankfurt am Main, 02 February 2018. ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA ("ProCredit", ISIN DE0006223407), parent company of the ProCredit group, has successfully placed the capital increase approved on 01 February 2018. The issue of 5,354,408 new shares at a placement price of EUR 11.40 will yield gross proceeds of approx. EUR 61 million for ProCredit.
The new shares were placed by means of an accelerated placement procedure with qualified investors. The share capital of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA was increased from EUR 267,720,420 by EUR 26,772,040 to EUR 294,492,460 against cash contributions, excluding subscription rights. In light of the high demand for new shares, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA decided to increase the share capital from authorised capital by 10 % rather than by 3%.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has subscribed for 40% of the new shares representing 3.6% of ProCredit Holding"s entire share capital after the capital increase. "ProCredit is our long standing partner in debt and equity transactions. We are happy to participate in this first capital increase raised through the capital markets to support further growth of the Group and improve access of SMEs to responsible finance in our countries of operations. ProCredit Holding continues to be among EBRD"s key partner banks in SME lending", said Henry Russell, EBRD Director, Western Balkans, Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine, Financial Institutions Team.
Borislav Kostadinov, Member of the Management Board of ProCredit General Partner AG (sole liable managing entity of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA), explained: "One year after the listing of our holding company"s shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, we used this access to the capital market for the first time today to finance the future growth of our banking group. We are very pleased with the success of this measure. The demand for new shares from ProCredit Holding has significantly exceeded our expectations. We greatly appreciate the fact that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has subscribed for a large number of new shares. The successful placement of the new shares is for us a clear sign of confidence in our group and in our way of doing banking." On the basis of the successful capital measure, ProCredit plans to continue the group"s growth and to expand its business with SMEs, primarily from South Eastern and Eastern Europe.
The new shares are entitled to dividends as of 01 January 2017 and are expected to be included in the existing listing in the sub-segment of the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 07 February 2018.
The capital measure is being accompanied by Berenberg as sole global coordinator and with equinet Bank as joint bookrunner and Econnext as advisor.
Contact:
Nadine Frerot, Investor Relations, ProCredit Holding
About ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Important information
This release may contain "forward-looking statements" or statements that are considered to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of corresponding words such as "believe", "assume", "plan", "forecast", "expect", "intend", "may", "could", "will" or "should" or their respective negations or other variations or similar words. The same applies to statements regarding strategies, plans, objectives, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may differ significantly from future results and often actually differ. All forward-looking statements reflect ProCredit Holding"s current view of future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding ProCredit Holding"s business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategy. Forward-looking statements should always be considered from the perspective of the date on which they are made. ProCredit Holding, Berenberg and equinet Bank as well as their affiliated companies expressly disclaim any obligation to update, review or adjust any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future developments or other reasons.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
|Rohmerplatz 33-37
|60486 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-69-951437-0
|Fax:
|+49-69-951437-168
|E-mail:
|pch.info@procredit-group.com
|Internet:
|www.procredit-holding.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006223407
|WKN:
|622340
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
650815 02.02.2018
