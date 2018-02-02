DGAP-Ad-hoc: mybet Holding SE / Key word(s): Profit Warning





Berlin, 2 February 2018. Based on the preliminary figures for the fourth quarter of 2017, the Management Board of mybet Holding SE has adjusted the target values of its forecast for Group sales and Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the financial year 2017.

The reasons for the forecast adjustment are delays encountered in online business in the company"s core markets, Greece and Ghana. Whereas the fourth quarter of 2017 turned out to be substantially more positive in relation to the previous quarters, contrary to expectations it was not possible to fully offset the losses sustained in the first three quarters.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board of mybet Holding currently assume that sales revenues amounted to 34.5 to 35.0 million euros (most recent forecast: 35.5 to 37.5 million euros) and EBIT was around 1.0 million euros (most recently: 2.5 to 3.0 million euros). The level of liquidity at the end of the year, forecast to reach about 1.8 million euros (recent forecast: around 1.0 million euros), is likely to be nearly twice as high as in the previous year (1.0 million euros).

