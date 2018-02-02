DGAP-Adhoc: mybet Holding SE: Adjustment to 2017 sales and earnings forecast
DGAP-Ad-hoc: mybet Holding SE / Key word(s): Profit Warning
The reasons for the forecast adjustment are delays encountered in online business in the company"s core markets, Greece and Ghana. Whereas the fourth quarter of 2017 turned out to be substantially more positive in relation to the previous quarters, contrary to expectations it was not possible to fully offset the losses sustained in the first three quarters.
The Management Board and Supervisory Board of mybet Holding currently assume that sales revenues amounted to 34.5 to 35.0 million euros (most recent forecast: 35.5 to 37.5 million euros) and EBIT was around 1.0 million euros (most recently: 2.5 to 3.0 million euros). The level of liquidity at the end of the year, forecast to reach about 1.8 million euros (recent forecast: around 1.0 million euros), is likely to be nearly twice as high as in the previous year (1.0 million euros).
The full 2017 annual report will be available from 29 March 2018.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
mybet Holding SE
The mybet Group, licensed in several European countries to offer sports betting and online casino games, has its registered office in Berlin and locations in Cologne and Malta. mybet offers its betting and gaming products over the internet platform mybet.com as well as at land-based betting shops operating under a franchise system. In addition, the group supplies regional betting providers in Europe and Africa as a B2B service provider.
mybet Holding SE is the parent company of the mybet Group. The shares of mybet Holding SE (ISIN DE000A0JRU67) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Prime Standard.
For further information, visit www.mybet-se.com | www.mybet.com | www.mybet-shop.com
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mybet Holding SE
|Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 32
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 22 90 83 0
|Fax:
|+49 30 22 90 83 150
|E-mail:
|ir@mybet.com
|Internet:
|www.mybet-se.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JRU67
|WKN:
|A0JRU6
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
651043 02-Feb-2018 CET/CEST
