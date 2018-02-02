

DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





STADA Arzneimittel AG:





02.02.2018 / 17:46







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











The DPLTA provides for a recurring compensation payment for the remaining STADA shareholders of Euro 3.82 gross or currently Euro 3.53 net as well as a compensation in the amount of Euro 74.40 per STADA share.





The agreement must be entered into the Commercial Register before it takes effect.















Contact:



STADA Arzneimittel AG / Investor Relations / Leslie Iltgen / Stadastraße 2-18 / 61118 Bad Vilbel /



Tel.: +49 (0) 6101 603-173 / Fax: +49 (0) 6101 603-215 / E-mail:



Or visit us in the Internet at Bad Vilbel, February 2, 2018 - The Extraordinary General Meeting of STADA Arzneimittel AG (STADA) on February 2, 2018 with a majority of 99 percent approved the conclusion of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement (DPLTA) of December 19, 2017 between Nidda Healthcare Holding GmbH as controlling entity and STADA as dependent company.The DPLTA provides for a recurring compensation payment for the remaining STADA shareholders of Euro 3.82 gross or currently Euro 3.53 net as well as a compensation in the amount of Euro 74.40 per STADA share.The agreement must be entered into the Commercial Register before it takes effect.Contact:STADA Arzneimittel AG / Investor Relations / Leslie Iltgen / Stadastraße 2-18 / 61118 Bad Vilbel /Tel.: +49 (0) 6101 603-173 / Fax: +49 (0) 6101 603-215 / E-mail: leslie.iltgen@stada.de Or visit us in the Internet at www.stada.com

























02.02.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



