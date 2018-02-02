DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG:
Bad Vilbel, February 2, 2018 - The Extraordinary General Meeting of STADA Arzneimittel AG (STADA) on February 2, 2018 with a majority of 99 percent approved the conclusion of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement (DPLTA) of December 19, 2017 between Nidda Healthcare Holding GmbH as controlling entity and STADA as dependent company.
The DPLTA provides for a recurring compensation payment for the remaining STADA shareholders of Euro 3.82 gross or currently Euro 3.53 net as well as a compensation in the amount of Euro 74.40 per STADA share.
The agreement must be entered into the Commercial Register before it takes effect.
