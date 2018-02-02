DGAP-DD: Daimler AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Paul
Last name(s): Achleitner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Daimler AG


b) LEI

529900R27DL06UVNT076 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007100000


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
71.43 EUR 28800.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
71.43 EUR 28800.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-02-02; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA














Language: English
Company: Daimler AG

Mercedesstrasse 137

70327 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com





 
