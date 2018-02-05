DGAP-AFR: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. február 05., hétfő, 18:30





05.02.2018 / 18:30


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Dialog Semiconductor Plc. hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / English: August 02, 2018
English: http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/docs/investor/GB0059822006-Q2-2018-EQ-E-00.pdf














Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way

E1W 1AA London

United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com





 
