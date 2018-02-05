DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Dialog Semiconductor Plc. hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / English: May 09, 2018

English: http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/docs/investor/GB0059822006-Q1-2018-EQ-E-00.pdf



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / English: October 31, 2018

English: http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/docs/investor/GB0059822006-Q3-2018-EQ-E-00.pdf

