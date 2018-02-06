DGAP-AFR: Dürkopp Adler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. február 06., kedd, 17:21





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dürkopp Adler AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Dürkopp Adler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


06.02.2018 / 17:21


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Dürkopp Adler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall

be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: December 31, 2017
German: http://www.duerkopp-adler.com/export/sites/duerkoppadler/commons/investor/downloads/DA_GB_2017_DE.pdf

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: June 30, 2018
German: http://www.duerkopp-adler.com/export/sites/duerkoppadler/commons/investor/downloads/DA_Zwischenmitteilung_06_2018.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: December 31, 2017
German: http://www.duerkopp-adler.com/export/sites/duerkoppadler/commons/investor/downloads/DA_2017.pdf














06.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Dürkopp Adler AG

Potsdamer Straße 190

33719 Bielefeld

Germany
Internet: www.duerkopp-adler.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




651973  06.02.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=651973&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum