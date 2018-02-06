DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dürkopp Adler AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Dürkopp Adler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall



be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: December 31, 2017

German: http://www.duerkopp-adler.com/export/sites/duerkoppadler/commons/investor/downloads/DA_GB_2017_DE.pdf

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: June 30, 2018

German: http://www.duerkopp-adler.com/export/sites/duerkoppadler/commons/investor/downloads/DA_Zwischenmitteilung_06_2018.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: December 31, 2017

German: http://www.duerkopp-adler.com/export/sites/duerkoppadler/commons/investor/downloads/DA_2017.pdf





