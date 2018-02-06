DGAP-PVR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

06.02.2018 / 17:43


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

40468 Düsseldorf

Deutschland

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Freiwillige Stimmrechtsmitteilung aufgrund einer Schwellenberührung auf Ebene von Tochtergesellschaften

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:
Herr Albert Frère,
Geburtsdatum: 04.02.1926

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Oliver Capital S.à.r.l.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

28.12.2017

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten
neu 4,33 % 0 % 4,33 % 192.495.476
letzte Mitteilung 3,002 % 0 % 3,002 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0006602006 0 8.331.018 0 % 4,33 %
Summe 8.331.018 4,33 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG










Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




 %
    Summe
%

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %





 %
      Summe
%

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

















































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
M. Albert Frère % % %
Stichting A.K. Frère-Bourgeois % % %
Frère-Bourgeois SA % % %
Financière de la Sambre SA % % %
Kermadec SA % % %
Parjointco NV % % %
Pargesa Holding SA % % %
Pargesa Netherlands BV % % %
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert % % %
GBL Verwaltung SA % % %
Oliver Capital S.à.r.l. 4,33 % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: % (entspricht Stimmrechten)

10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:

 














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

40468 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.gea.com





 
