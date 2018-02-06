

1. Angaben zum Emittenten



GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft



Peter-Müller-Straße 12



40468 Düsseldorf



Deutschland





2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Freiwillige Stimmrechtsmitteilung aufgrund einer Schwellenberührung auf Ebene von Tochtergesellschaften



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Name:

Registrierter Sitz und Staat:

Herr Albert Frère,

Geburtsdatum: 04.02.1926





4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Oliver Capital S.à.r.l.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

28.12.2017



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten

neu

4,33 %

0 %

4,33 %

192.495.476

letzte Mitteilung

3,002 %

0 %

3,002 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE0006602006

0

8.331.018

0 %

4,33 %

Summe

8.331.018

4,33 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









%





Summe



%



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %











%







Summe



%



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

M. Albert Frère

%

%

%

Stichting A.K. Frère-Bourgeois

%

%

%

Frère-Bourgeois SA

%

%

%

Financière de la Sambre SA

%

%

%

Kermadec SA

%

%

%

Parjointco NV

%

%

%

Pargesa Holding SA

%

%

%

Pargesa Netherlands BV

%

%

%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

%

%

%

GBL Verwaltung SA

%

%

%

Oliver Capital S.à.r.l.

4,33 %

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung:

% (entspricht Stimmrechten)



10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:





