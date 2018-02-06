DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. appoints Dr. Michael Bütter as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Spokesman of the Executive Board.

Luxembourg, 6 February 2018 - The Supervisory Board of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. ("CORESTATE") appoints Dr Michael Bütter as successor to the incumbent Chief Executive Officer, Sascha Wilhelm as of 1 May 2018 of CORESTATE. Sascha Wilhelm will leave the Company as of 30 April 2018 in best mutual consent. Dr Bütter will be in charge of CORESTATE Group"s strategy, international expansion including M&A activities including strategic investments and management of real estate investors and client relations.

The 47-year old Dr Bütter is currently a Member of the Extended Board of Scout24 AG as well as CEO of Immobilien Scout GmbH. He advises CORESTATE since 2016 and is a Member of the Senior Advisory Circle.



