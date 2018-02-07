DGAP-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers&#59; Election of
Directors&#59; Appointment of Certain Officers&#59; Compensatory
Arrangements of

Certain Officers.

As previously announced, Andreas W. Mattes stepped down as Chief Executive
Officer and President of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated &#40;the
"Company"&#41; on

December 13, 2017. On February 5, 2018, Mr. Mattes resigned as a member of
the Company"s Board of Directors &#40;the "Board"&#41;. Such resignation
took

effect immediately.

Also, as previously announced, the Board appointed two Company executives,
Christopher A. Chapman, the Company"s Senior Vice President and Chief
Financial Officer, and Juergen Wunram, the Company"s Senior Vice President
and Chief Operating Officer, as Interim Co-Presidents of the Office of the
Chief Executive on December 13, 2017. On January 31, 2018, in connection
with these appointments, the Board approved monthly stipends to Mr. Chapman
and to Mr. Wunram in the amount of $10,000 each, effective as of December
13, 2017, to be paid each month during their tenure in this interim
position.

In addition, on January 31, 2018, the Board determined that, if Mr.
Chapman"s employment is terminated other than for cause or if he leaves the
Company"s employ for good reason during the two years after the Company
hires a new chief executive officer, then he will be deemed to have met
certain age and continuous service requirements necessary for the continued
or accelerated vesting for such awards in accordance with the terms of the
applicable award agreements. Awards granted prior to 2017 will not be
subject to such treatment. If Mr. Chapman remains employed through the
two-year period, these rights terminate.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the
registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the
undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

&lt;TABLE_START&gt;















Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
February 6, 2018By:/s/ Jonathan B. Leiken


Name: Jonathan B. Leiken


Title: Senior Vice President,


Chief Legal Officer and


Secretary

&lt;TABLE_END&gt;














