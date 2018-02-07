DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]





Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





06.02.2018 / 23:02





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





UNITED STATES



SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION



WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549



FORM 8-K



CURRENT REPORT



Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of

1934



Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): January 31, 2018



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated



(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)



<TABLE_START>









Ohio

1-4879

34-0183970

&#40;State or other



&#40;Commission File &#40;I.R.S.

Employer





jurisdiction of

Number&#41;

Identification



No.)



incorporation)



5995 Mayfair Road, P.O. 44720-8077

Box 3077,



North Canton, Ohio



(Address of principal (Zip Code)

executive offices)



<TABLE_END>



Registrant"s telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000



Not Applicable



Former name or former address, if changed since last report



Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to

simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of

the following provisions:



 Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act

(17 CFR 230.425)



 Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act

(17 CFR 240.14a-12)



 Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)

under the



Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))



 Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)

under the



Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))



Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company

as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§

230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b2 of the Securities Exchange Act of

1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter)



Emerging growth company 



If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant

has



elected not to use the extended



transition period for complying with any new or revised financial

accounting standards provided pursuant to

Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. 



Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of

Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory

Arrangements of



Certain Officers.



As previously announced, Andreas W. Mattes stepped down as Chief Executive

Officer and President of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the

"Company") on



December 13, 2017. On February 5, 2018, Mr. Mattes resigned as a member of

the Company"s Board of Directors (the "Board"). Such resignation

took



effect immediately.



Also, as previously announced, the Board appointed two Company executives,

Christopher A. Chapman, the Company"s Senior Vice President and Chief

Financial Officer, and Juergen Wunram, the Company"s Senior Vice President

and Chief Operating Officer, as Interim Co-Presidents of the Office of the

Chief Executive on December 13, 2017. On January 31, 2018, in connection

with these appointments, the Board approved monthly stipends to Mr. Chapman

and to Mr. Wunram in the amount of $10,000 each, effective as of December

13, 2017, to be paid each month during their tenure in this interim

position.



In addition, on January 31, 2018, the Board determined that, if Mr.

Chapman"s employment is terminated other than for cause or if he leaves the

Company"s employ for good reason during the two years after the Company

hires a new chief executive officer, then he will be deemed to have met

certain age and continuous service requirements necessary for the continued

or accelerated vesting for such awards in accordance with the terms of the

applicable award agreements. Awards granted prior to 2017 will not be

subject to such treatment. If Mr. Chapman remains employed through the

two-year period, these rights terminate.



SIGNATURES



Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the

registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the

undersigned hereunto duly authorized.



<TABLE_START>













Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

February 6, 2018

By:

/s/ Jonathan B. Leiken





Name: Jonathan B. Leiken





Title: Senior Vice President,





Chief Legal Officer and





Secretary



<TABLE_END>

