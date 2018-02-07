DGAP-News: OHB SE: OHB SE offers an outlook on the business development in 2018:
2018. február 07., szerda, 10:40
DGAP-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Forecast
- Increase in total revenues 2018 to EUR 1 billion
- EBITDA expected to reach EUR 65 million
- EBIT will enhance to EUR 47 million
Total revenues will increase to EUR 1 billion. The performance figure EBITDA is to result to an amount of EUR 65 million. The EBIT forecast will probably turn out to be EUR 47 million.
OHB SE"s audited consolidated financial statements for 2017 will be presented in detail at the upcoming annual press conference in Bremen, on March 21, 2018 and at the analyst conference held afterwards on the same day in Frankfurt / Main. The annual report will be provided on our homepage from that day on.
