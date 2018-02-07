DGAP-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Forecast





OHB SE: OHB SE offers an outlook on the business development in 2018:





07.02.2018 / 10:40







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





- Increase in total revenues 2018 to EUR 1 billion

- EBITDA expected to reach EUR 65 million

- EBIT will enhance to EUR 47 million



Bremen, February 7, 2018. The annual Capital Market Day of the OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005936124) takes place today at the premises of MT Aerospace in Bremen. This is where the upper stage tanks of the newly to be developed European launcher Ariane 6 are welded. On this occasion, the Management Board of the Group offers an outlook on the expected business development in the fiscal year 2018 on the basis of the three relevant key ratios:

Total revenues will increase to EUR 1 billion. The performance figure EBITDA is to result to an amount of EUR 65 million. The EBIT forecast will probably turn out to be EUR 47 million.

OHB SE"s audited consolidated financial statements for 2017 will be presented in detail at the upcoming annual press conference in Bremen, on March 21, 2018 and at the analyst conference held afterwards on the same day in Frankfurt / Main. The annual report will be provided on our homepage from that day on.

Contact:Investor RelationsMartina LilienthalTel.: +49 421 - 2020-720Fax: +49 421 - 2020-613E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.deCorporate CommunicationsGünther HörbstTel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de