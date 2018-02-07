DGAP-News: OHB SE: OHB SE offers an outlook on the business development in 2018:

2018. február 07., szerda, 10:40





DGAP-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Forecast


OHB SE: OHB SE offers an outlook on the business development in 2018:


07.02.2018 / 10:40



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


- Increase in total revenues 2018 to EUR 1 billion



- EBITDA expected to reach EUR 65 million



- EBIT will enhance to EUR 47 million




Bremen, February 7, 2018. The annual Capital Market Day of the OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005936124) takes place today at the premises of MT Aerospace in Bremen. This is where the upper stage tanks of the newly to be developed European launcher Ariane 6 are welded. On this occasion, the Management Board of the Group offers an outlook on the expected business development in the fiscal year 2018 on the basis of the three relevant key ratios:



Total revenues will increase to EUR 1 billion. The performance figure EBITDA is to result to an amount of EUR 65 million. The EBIT forecast will probably turn out to be EUR 47 million.



OHB SE"s audited consolidated financial statements for 2017 will be presented in detail at the upcoming annual press conference in Bremen, on March 21, 2018 and at the analyst conference held afterwards on the same day in Frankfurt / Main. The annual report will be provided on our homepage from that day on.



 






Contact:

Investor Relations

Martina Lilienthal

Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-720

Fax: +49 421 - 2020-613

E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.de



Corporate Communications

Günther Hörbst

Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438

E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de













07.02.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: OHB SE

Karl-Ferdinand-Braun-Str. 8

28359 Bremen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)421 2020 8
Fax: +49 (0)421 2020 613
E-mail: ir@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of News DGAP News Service




651995  07.02.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=651995&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum