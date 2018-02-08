DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Strategic Company Decision





SMT Scharf AG takes over Canadian mining specialist RDH Mining Equipment





07-Feb-2018 / 18:42 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SMT Scharf AG takes over Canadian mining specialist RDH Mining Equipment

Hamm, February 7, 2018 - SMT Scharf AG (WKN 575198, ISIN DE0005751986) has indirectly acquired 100 percent of the shares in RDH Mining Equipment, based in Alban, Canada, through its wholly-owned subsidiary SMT Scharf Corporation, also based on Alban, Canada. With the acquisition, SMT Scharf AG is strengthening its market position as an integrated system provider in the underground logistics area and is supplementing its product portfolio to include rubber-tire vehicles. The purchase price amounts to around CAD 8.0 million (corresponding to approximately EUR 5.17 million). A small proportion of the purchase price will be rendered in treasury shares of SMT Scharf AG, with the rest being paid in cash. For the cash component, SMT Scharf AG had at its disposal funds from the capital increase that SMT Scharf AG successfully realized in November 2017.

RDH Mining Equipment has specialized in high-quality underground equipment for mining and tunnel construction for more than 30 years and has been especially active in the North American market to date with a revenue share averaging above 50 %. Its product range extends from jumbo drilling equipment through to load-haul-dump machines (LHDs), scissor lifts and low-loaders. With around 50 staff, RDH generated sales of CAD 14.5 million (equivalent to around EUR 9.36 million) in its fiscal year ending April 30, 2017.



Company profile



The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. The main products are captivated railway systems that are deployed all over the world, primarily in hard coal mines, but also in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. They are needed to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tons and on gradients of up to 30 degrees. In addition, the Group supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. The SMT Scharf Group is active with subsidiaries in seven countries, as well as commercial agencies worldwide. SMT Scharf generates a large share of its revenue in growing foreign markets such as China, Russia, Poland and South Africa. SMT Scharf AG has been listed in the Prime Standard (Regulated Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2007.

Contact



Investor Relations



cometis AG



Thorben Burbach



Tel: +49(0)611 - 205855-23



Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66



Email: burbach@cometis.de