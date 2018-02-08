The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on February 5, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 31 jan 2018



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

349.956,00

349.956,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

17.396,00

17.396,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

3.012,00

3.012,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., LTD.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

747.999,00

747.991,52

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

210.185,00

210.185,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Option

6.900.943,00

6.900.943,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

690.263,00

690.263,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

921.854,00

921.854,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

20.039,00

20.038,80

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

4,27 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,57 %

3,70 %

Voting rights

4,27 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,57 %

3,70 %



Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares

Manner of disposal

3.942.198,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

3.223.933,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC



Distribution in percentages (short)

Type

Directly potential

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

0,00 %

3,10 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=53244