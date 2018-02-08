DGAP-AFR: Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report

08.02.2018 / 08:00


Burgenland Holding AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is
immediately available under the follwing internet address:

Report: Interim report Q1

German: http://www.buho.at/finanzberichte/
English: http://www.buho.at/finanzberichte/














Language: English
Company: Burgenland Holding AG

Marktstraße 3

7000 Eisenstadt

Austria
Internet: www.buho.at





 
