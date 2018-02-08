DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Burgenland Holding AG / Release of Financial Reports





Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report





08.02.2018 / 08:00





Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Burgenland Holding AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is

immediately available under the follwing internet address:

Report: Interim report Q1



German: http://www.buho.at/finanzberichte/

English: http://www.buho.at/finanzberichte/





08.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

