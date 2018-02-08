DGAP-AFR: MAN SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MAN SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MAN SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
Report: Annual financial report
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAN SE
|Dachauer Str. 641
|80995 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.corporate.man.eu
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
652601 08.02.2018
