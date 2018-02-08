DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MAN SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





MAN SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





08.02.2018 / 10:16





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MAN SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2018

German: http://www.corporate.man.eu/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-publikationen/berichte/Berichte.jsp

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2018

German: http://www.corporate.man.eu/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-publikationen/berichte/Berichte.jsp

English: http://www.corporate.man.eu/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-publications/reports/Reports.jsp

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 03, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 03, 2018

German: http://www.corporate.man.eu/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-publikationen/berichte/Berichte.jsp

English: http://www.corporate.man.eu/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-publications/reports/Reports.jsp





