MAN SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


08.02.2018 / 10:16


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


MAN SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2018
German: http://www.corporate.man.eu/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-publikationen/berichte/Berichte.jsp

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2018
German: http://www.corporate.man.eu/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-publikationen/berichte/Berichte.jsp
English: http://www.corporate.man.eu/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-publications/reports/Reports.jsp

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 03, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 03, 2018
German: http://www.corporate.man.eu/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-publikationen/berichte/Berichte.jsp
English: http://www.corporate.man.eu/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-publications/reports/Reports.jsp














Language: English
Company: MAN SE

Dachauer Str. 641

80995 München

Germany
Internet: www.corporate.man.eu





 
