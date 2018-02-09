DGAP-CMS: Dermapharm Holding SE: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Dermapharm Holding SE hereby notifies pursuant to sec. 5 WpHG that the
Federal Republic of Germany is its Home Member State.














Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE

Lil-Dagover-Ring 7

82031 Grünwald

Germany
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de


Notierung vorgesehen / intended to be listed (Frankfurt, Prime Standard)



 
