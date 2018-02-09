DGAP-Adhoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: CEWE beteiligt sich an Stardust Media And Communication S.A.S.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Schlagwort(e): Beteiligung/Unternehmensbeteiligung


CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: CEWE beteiligt sich an Stardust Media And Communication S.A.S.


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



CEWE beteiligt sich an Stardust Media And Communication S.A.S.

Oldenburg, 8. Februar 2018. Die CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901, "CEWE") beteiligt sich an der Stardust Media And Communication S.A.S., Paris. Eine CEWE-Tochtergesellschaft hat heute mit den Eigentümern der Stardust Media And Communication S.A.S. einen Kaufvertrag über rund 80 % der Aktien mit Option auf den Erwerb der verbleibenden rund 20 % der Aktien unterzeichnet. Der Kaufpreis für 80 % der Aktien an Stardust Media And Communication S.A.S. beträgt rund 36 Mio. Euro. Die Transaktion bewertet das gesamte Unternehmen mit etwas mehr als dem eineinhalbfachen des 2018 erwarteten Umsatzes des Unternehmens. Der CEWE-Vorstand rechnet für das laufende Geschäftsjahr durch die Beteiligung - inklusive Kaufpreisallokation und Transaktionskosten - zunächst noch mit einem belastenden EBIT-Effekt von etwa 4 Mio. Euro. Mit ihrer vor allem auf Smartphone-Nutzer ausgerichteten Marke "Cheerz" ist das Unternehmen in Frankreich, Spanien und Italien bereits sehr erfolgreich und wächst dynamisch. CEWE erwartet durch die Beteiligung einen nachhaltig positiven Effekt auf den Wert des Gesamtunternehmens. Der Vollzug der Transaktion ist bereits erfolgt.



Mitteilende Person: Axel Weber, Leiter Investor Relations, Planung & Reporting



 










Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Meerweg 30-32

26133 Oldenburg

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)441 40 4-1
Fax: +49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
E-Mail: IR@cewe.de
Internet: www.cewe.de
ISIN: DE0005403901
WKN: 540390
Indizes: SDAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
