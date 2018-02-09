

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: CEWE acquires a shareholding in Stardust Media And Communication S.A.S.





CEWE acquires a shareholding in Stardust Media And Communication S.A.S.



Oldenburg, 8 February 2018. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901, "CEWE") acquires a shareholding in Stardust Media And Communication S.A.S., Paris. A subsidiary of CEWE concluded a purchase contract with the owners of Stardust Media And Communication S.A.S. today for around 80 % of the shares in the company, with the option of acquiring the remaining 20 % of the shares. The purchase price for 80 % of the shares in Stardust Media And Communication S.A.S. amounts to around 36 million euros. The transaction estimates the entire company to be at around slightly more than one-and-a-half times the expected sales of the company for 2018. The CEWE Board of Management initially expects the acquisition - including the purchase price allocation and the transaction costs - to still have a negative impact on EBIT in an amount of around 4 million euros. The company is already most successful in France, Spain and Italy with its "Cheerz" brand, mainly aimed at smartphone users, and it is growing dynamically. CEWE expects the acquisition to have a sustained positive effect on the value of the company as a whole. The transaction has already been completed.



