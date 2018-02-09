DGAP-News: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Offer





Constantin Medien AG: Outcome of Takeover Bid by Highlight Communications AG and Studhalter Investment AG: Management Board and Supervisory Board of Constantin Medien AG Welcome New Shareholder Structure with Clear Majority Control





08.02.2018 / 18:53







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE



Outcome of Takeover Bid by Highlight Communications AG and Studhalter Investment AG: Management Board and Supervisory Board of Constantin Medien AG Welcome New Shareholder Structure with Clear Majority Control





- Approx. 48.39 percent of issued Constantin Medien AG shares were tendered as part of the voluntary public takeover bid by Highlight Communications AG and Studhalter Investment AG.

- Implementation of the Bid announced for February 13, 2018.



Ismaning, February 8, 2018 - Highlight Communications AG and Studhalter Investment AG today announced that approx. 48.39 percent of the Constantin Medien AG shares issued have been tendered as part of the voluntary public takeover bid. According to the announcement by Highlight Communications AG and Studhalter Investment AG, the bid is set to be implemented on February 13, 2018. The further acceptance period provided for in the Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) ended at midnight on February 5, 2018 (local time Frankfurt am Main).





Both the Management and Supervisory Boards of Constantin Medien AG welcome the announced outcome of the takeover bid.



Olaf Schröder, CEO of Constantin Medien AG: "We consider positive the new shareholder structure, now with clear majority control. On our chosen path with the focus on the Sports Segment, it can only be helpful if important measures for realizing the strategic objectives of the Constantin Medien Group can be efficiently resolved and implemented.ˮ







Contact:



Contact PR:



Constantin Medien AG, Michael Röhrig, Tel.: +49 (0) 89 - 99 500 461, Fax: +49 (0) 89 - 99 500 466, email: michael.roehrig@constantin-medien.de





Contact IR:



Constantin Medien AG, Stéphane Winzenried, Tel.: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 803, Fax: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 371, email: ir@constantin-medien.de





Constantin Medien AG, Münchener Straße 101g, 85737 Ismaning, Tel.: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 0, Fax: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 111