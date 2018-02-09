DGAP-Adhoc: Biotest AG: Tiancheng intends to enter into a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with Biotest AG
Tiancheng intends to enter into a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with Biotest AG
Biotest AG expects that the cash compensation and guaranteed dividend for minority shareholders of Biotest AG will be determined in accordance with the statutory requirements and on the basis of a pending evaluation of the Company. In order to become effective, the intended domination and profit and loss transfer agreement requires the approval of the general shareholders" meeting of Biotest AG.
Tiancheng published on 18 May 2017 the offer document for its voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Biotest AG for the acquisition of all ordinary non-par value ordinary bearer shares (ordinary shares) (ISIN DE0005227201) and all non-par value preferred bearer shares (preference shares) (ISIN DE0005227235) in Biotest against payment of a cash consideration. The acceptance period for the takeover offer ended on 15 June 2017 and the additional acceptance period pursuant to Section 16 para. 2 sentence 1 WpÜG ended on 4 July 2017. Following the fulfilment of all conditions of the takeover offer, the purchase agreements regarding the Biotest shares which were tendered into the takeover offer during the acceptance period and the additional acceptance period were settled on 31 January 2018.
