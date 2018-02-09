DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): IPO





Dermapharm Holding SE sets offer price at EUR 28.00 per share





08-Feb-2018





Dermapharm Holding SE sets offer price at EUR 28.00 per share

Grünwald, February 8, 2018 - Today, Dermapharm Holding SE (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Dermapharm", ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8) and the selling shareholder, Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft, have set the offer price at EUR 28.00 per share.

In total, all of the 13,455,000 offered shares in Dermapharm were placed. Thereof, 3,840,000 are newly issued shares from a capital increase and 9,615,000 are shares from the holdings of the selling shareholder, including 1,755,000 shares for over-allotments ("Greenshoe Option"). Assuming a full exercise of the Greenshoe Option, total gross proceeds will amount to approx. EUR 377 million. Thereof, gross proceeds of approx. EUR 108 million will be attributable to Dermapharm.

Trading in the shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to commence on February 9, 2018. The securities identification number (WKN) is A2GS5D, the international securities identification number (ISIN) is DE000A2GS5D8 and the trading symbol is DMP.



Contact

cometis AG



Claudius Krause

Phone: 0611-20585528



Email: ir@dermapharm.de



