DGAP-Adhoc: CR Capital Real Estate AG: The company"s preliminary figures for 2017 convince with a considerable net profit of more than EUR 4 million
2018. február 09., péntek, 07:11
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CR Capital Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Final Results/Dividend
The company"s preliminary IFRS figures for 2017 convince with a considerable net profit of more than EUR 4 million (previous year EUR 2.16m). Dividend of EUR 1.00 per share. Revenue of approx. EUR 10 million.
CR Capital Real Estate AG looks back at yet another more than successful financial year. According to the figures disclosed in its preliminary, not yet audited, financial statements, the company"s net profit more than doubled and stood at approx. EUR 4.7 million, which is about EUR 2.5 million above the previous year"s result.
Residential housing projects in the Leipzig/Halle metropolitan area experienced a very pleasing development. The result reflects only approx. 50 % of the earnings from the 1st construction phase, which will already be completed and handed over in 2018. The sale of another approx. 200 newly built units in this region is close to completion. CR Capital Real Estate AG will thus be able to expand its market share to far more than 20 %.
By offering affordable yet high-quality housing, which will, in future, be funded by the government, CR Capital Real Estate AG catches the spirit of the time and is moving against the trend of rising real estate prices.
About CR Capital Real Estate AG:
CR Capital Real Estate AG is a listed real estate company. It has been successfully developing and selling real estate for approx. 10 years.
CR Capital Real Estate AG"s complete consolidated financial statements for the 2017 financial year will be published with its annual report.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CR Capital Real Estate AG
|Fasanenstraße 77
|10623 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 889 26 88 0
|Fax:
|+49 30 889 26 88 69
|E-mail:
|info@cr-cap.de
|Internet:
|www.capital-real-estate-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS625
|WKN:
|A2GS62
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
652939 09-Feb-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
GasLINE stellte die Internetanbindung fur den Congreß vom Chaos Computer Club
[2018.01.23. 10:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor"s First Nanopower PMICs Extend Battery Life for Always-On Connected Applications
[2017.12.06. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]