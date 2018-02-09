

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CR Capital Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Final Results/Dividend





CR Capital Real Estate AG: The company"s preliminary figures for 2017 convince with a considerable net profit of more than EUR 4 million





09-Feb-2018 / 07:11 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







The company"s preliminary IFRS figures for 2017 convince with a considerable net profit of more than EUR 4 million (previous year EUR 2.16m). Dividend of EUR 1.00 per share. Revenue of approx. EUR 10 million.



CR Capital Real Estate AG looks back at yet another more than successful financial year. According to the figures disclosed in its preliminary, not yet audited, financial statements, the company"s net profit more than doubled and stood at approx. EUR 4.7 million, which is about EUR 2.5 million above the previous year"s result.



Residential housing projects in the Leipzig/Halle metropolitan area experienced a very pleasing development. The result reflects only approx. 50 % of the earnings from the 1st construction phase, which will already be completed and handed over in 2018. The sale of another approx. 200 newly built units in this region is close to completion. CR Capital Real Estate AG will thus be able to expand its market share to far more than 20 %.





By offering affordable yet high-quality housing, which will, in future, be funded by the government, CR Capital Real Estate AG catches the spirit of the time and is moving against the trend of rising real estate prices.





About CR Capital Real Estate AG:



CR Capital Real Estate AG is a listed real estate company. It has been successfully developing and selling real estate for approx. 10 years.



CR Capital Real Estate AG"s complete consolidated financial statements for the 2017 financial year will be published with its annual report.

















09-Feb-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



