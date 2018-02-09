DGAP-News: CEWE acquires shares in leading French photo app specialist
DGAP-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment
CEWE acquires shares in leading French photo app specialist
- Fast-growing "Cheerz" premium brand for smartphone customers
- Market leader in France for photofinishing apps
- Dynamic increase in sales in France, Spain and Italy
- Synergies in the areas of mobile competence, sales, production and logistics
- Sustained positive effect on the value of the entire company expected
Oldenburg, 9 February 2018. High-growth French market leader for photofinishing apps becomes part of the European market leader in photofinishing: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has agreed on an acquisition of shares with the owners of the Cheerz Group (Paris). The Cheerz Group is growing dynamically in France, Spain and Italy with its "Cheerz" premium brand, targeted mainly at smartphone users. CEWE is initially acquiring around 80 % of the shares in the Cheerz Group for 36 million euros. The transaction estimates the company at around slightly more than one-and-a-half times the expected turnover for 2018. For the time being, the CEWE Board of Management expects the takeover - including the purchase price allocation and the transaction costs - to still have a negative impact on EBIT in an amount of around 4 million euros.
Sustained positive effect on value of the company expected
Internet: cewe.de , cewe-fotobuch.de , cewe-photobook.com , cewe-print.de , viaprinto.de , SAXOPRINT.de
The CEWE apps are all available in the app stores: CEWE PHOTO WORLD, CEWE POSTCARD, CEWE PURE and other photo apps, and the CEWE Investor Relations app for iPad(c) or android tablets, with annual reports and quarterly reports, presentations and sustainability reports.
About CEWE: The innovative photo and online print service company, with twelve highly-technical production operations and a staff of around 3,500 employees in 24 European countries, is both market and technological leader. In 2016 CEWE delivered around 2.2 billion prints, 6.2 million CEWE PHOTO BOOK copies and numerous photo gift articles to more than 20,000 retail partners to generate consolidated turnover of 593.1 million euros. The company is continuously generating new impulses in the photographic industry with innovations for people who enjoy taking photos. CEWE is a leading company when it comes to climate protection. The production of CEWE PHOTO WORLD brand products is completely climate-neutral. In the new business segment of "Commercial online printing", printed material for businesses is marketed through the sales platforms of CEWE-PRINT.de, SAXOPRINT and viaprinto. Founded by Senator h. c. Heinz Neumüller in 1961, CEWE has been listed on the stock exchange since 1993 and is currently an SDAX member.
