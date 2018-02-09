

Sulzbach am Taunus, February 9, 2018 - CABB Group"s CEO Peter Vanacker is taking on the position of CEO at Neste Corporation based in Estoo, Finland, effective September 1, 2018. He will leave CABB before September once his tasks have successfully been transferred. Roberto Gualdoni, chairman of the advisory board, will take on Vanacker"s role ad interim and be leading the search into a permanent successor.







Sulzbach am Taunus, GERMANY, February 9, 2018 - CABB Group"s CEO Peter Vanacker is taking on the position of CEO at Neste Coporation based in Estoo, Finland, effective September 1, 2018. He will leave CABB before September once his tasks have successfully been transferred. Roberto Gualdoni, chairman of the advisory board, will take on Vanacker"s role ad interim and be leading the search into a permanent successor.



"We are grateful for the contributions Peter Vanacker has made over the past three years by further developing the company both structurally and strategically", comments Roberto Gualdoni. "The foundation for continued profitable growth has been laid. We are going to build on it by continuing to implement our strategy in a consistent and focused manner. In the name of the advisory board, I wish Peter lots of success in his new role."



About CABB



The CABB Group, based in Sulzbach, Germany, is a globally active manufacturer of precursors, intermediates and active substances in the fine chemical industry. It specializes in custom-manufacturing highly complex molecules for leading companies, especially those in the agrochemical and pharmaceutical industries. It is also a global market leader for high-purity monochloroacetic acid and supplies the chemical industry with innovative derivatives. CABB operates five production sites, in Gersthofen and Knapsack (Germany), Pratteln (Switzerland), Kokkola (Finland) and Jining (China). In 2016, the Group had around 1,000 employees and a turnover of about EUR450m.

