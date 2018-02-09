DGAP-News: MAX Automation AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





MAX Automation completes transformation into European Company (SE)





09.02.2018 / 09:03







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

MAX Automation completes transformation into European Company (SE)

- New legal form accounts for progressive internationalization

- Change in management structure to a one-tier system

Düsseldorf, February 09, 2018 - MAX Automation"s entry in the commercial register has concluded its conversion to the established legal form of a European company (Societas Europaea - SE). The high-tech mechanical engineering specialist has now implemented the Annual General Meeting"s resolution from June 30, 2017. The change in legal form reflects the growing importance of the Group"s global operations in Europe, China and the US.

MAX Automation SE"s articles of association stipulate a change from the company"s former two-tier management structure of a Management Board and Supervisory Board to the globally standard one-tier management system of an Administrative Board. This has both managerial and supervisory functions. The company"s first Administrative Board will consist of former Management Board members Daniel Fink and Fabian Spilker as well as former Supervisory Board members Gerhard Lerch, Dr. Jens Kruse and Oliver Jaster. Daniel Fink and Fabian Spilker will also serve as Managing Directors, responsible for business operations.