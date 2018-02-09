DGAP-News: MAX Automation completes transformation into European Company (SE)
2018. február 09., péntek, 09:03
DGAP-News: MAX Automation AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE
MAX Automation completes transformation into European Company (SE)
- New legal form accounts for progressive internationalization
- Change in management structure to a one-tier system
Düsseldorf, February 09, 2018 - MAX Automation"s entry in the commercial register has concluded its conversion to the established legal form of a European company (Societas Europaea - SE). The high-tech mechanical engineering specialist has now implemented the Annual General Meeting"s resolution from June 30, 2017. The change in legal form reflects the growing importance of the Group"s global operations in Europe, China and the US.
MAX Automation SE"s articles of association stipulate a change from the company"s former two-tier management structure of a Management Board and Supervisory Board to the globally standard one-tier management system of an Administrative Board. This has both managerial and supervisory functions. The company"s first Administrative Board will consist of former Management Board members Daniel Fink and Fabian Spilker as well as former Supervisory Board members Gerhard Lerch, Dr. Jens Kruse and Oliver Jaster. Daniel Fink and Fabian Spilker will also serve as Managing Directors, responsible for business operations.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation AG
|Breite Straße 29-31
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 90991-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 90991-11
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relation@maxautomation.de
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA588
|WKN:
|A2DA58
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
652983 09.02.2018
