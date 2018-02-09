DGAP-News: MAX Automation completes transformation into European Company (SE)

2018. február 09., péntek, 09:03





DGAP-News: MAX Automation AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


MAX Automation completes transformation into European Company (SE)


09.02.2018 / 09:03



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


 



PRESS RELEASE



MAX Automation completes transformation into European Company (SE)



- New legal form accounts for progressive internationalization



- Change in management structure to a one-tier system



Düsseldorf, February 09, 2018 - MAX Automation"s entry in the commercial register has concluded its conversion to the established legal form of a European company (Societas Europaea - SE). The high-tech mechanical engineering specialist has now implemented the Annual General Meeting"s resolution from June 30, 2017. The change in legal form reflects the growing importance of the Group"s global operations in Europe, China and the US.



MAX Automation SE"s articles of association stipulate a change from the company"s former two-tier management structure of a Management Board and Supervisory Board to the globally standard one-tier management system of an Administrative Board. This has both managerial and supervisory functions. The company"s first Administrative Board will consist of former Management Board members Daniel Fink and Fabian Spilker as well as former Supervisory Board members Gerhard Lerch, Dr. Jens Kruse and Oliver Jaster. Daniel Fink and Fabian Spilker will also serve as Managing Directors, responsible for business operations.



 



Contact:

Frank Elsner

Frank Elsner Kommunikation für Unternehmen GmbH

Phone: +49 - 5404 - 91 92 0

Fax: +49 - 5404 - 91 92 29

About MAX Automation SE

MAX Automation SE (Securities Identification Number: A2DA58) with its headquarters in Düsseldorf is an internationally active high-tech mechanical engineering Group and a leading full-service supplier of integrated and sophisticated system and component solutions. Its operational business is divided into two segments. In the Industrial Automation segment, the Group is considered to be a trendsetter in the development and manufacturing of integrated and proprietary solutions for use in manufacturing and assembly in the automotive industry, medical technology, packaging machines and the electronics industry due to its comprehensive technological know-how. In the Environmental Technology segment, MAX Automation develops and installs innovative systems for use by the recycling, energy and raw materials industries.
www.maxautomation.de















09.02.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: MAX Automation AG

Breite Straße 29-31

40213 Düsseldorf

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 90991-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 90991-11
E-mail: Investor.Relation@maxautomation.de
Internet: www.maxautomation.de
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
WKN: A2DA58
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of News DGAP News Service




652983  09.02.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=652983&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum