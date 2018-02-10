DGAP-News: Decheng Technology AG: Potential cooperation with major Chinese food company reaches next stage
2018. február 09., péntek, 15:38
DGAP-News: Decheng Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CORPORATE NEWS February 9, 2018
- Chinese food giant is currently in the process of inspecting Decheng"s products
- CEO ZHU: "Company will benefit from market with high entry barrier"
Quanzhou City-based Dali Foods Group (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, code 3799), manufactures and distributes high-profile brands such as Daliyuan, Copico, Haochidian, Heqizheng, and Hi-Tiger, which are among the most popular food brands in China. In the first six months of 2017, Dali Foods Group recorded sales amounting to RMB 9.89bn.
Decheng Technology AG"s CEO, ZHU Xiaofang, commented: "The recent introduction of regulations by the Chinese government encourage the use of water-based polyurethanes for food packaging. Thanks to our strong R&D efforts we are able to provide solutions for the food industry which will open up new market potential for our company. The barriers for market entry are high, which will give us a competitive advantage. Once our material has successfully completed Dali Foods Group"s quality inspection stage, we expect the new material to achieve a revenue of approximately RMB 30mn in 2018."
Contact:
VPC Group
Frankfurt Branch
Bleichstr. 64-66
60313 Frankfurt
Germany
+49 69 175371963
ir@dechengtechnology.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Decheng Technology AG
|Martin-Luther-Platz 26
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211-78179033
|E-mail:
|contact@dechengtechnology.com
|Internet:
|www.dechengtechnology.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1YDDM9
|WKN:
|A1YDDM
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
653163 09.02.2018
