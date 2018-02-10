DGAP-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


09.02.2018
























1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wilhelm
Last name(s): Beier
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Dermapharm Holding SE


b) LEI

5299009F0KNZINQQQK37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
28.00 EUR 220080000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
28.00 EUR 220080000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-02-08; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE

Lil-Dagover-Ring 7

82031 Grünwald

Germany
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de





 
