DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Munich Public Prosecutor ends Eurofighter Austria investigation
2018. február 09., péntek, 17:45
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Ad-hoc release, 9 February 2018
Munich Public Prosecutor ends Eurofighter Austria investigation
The investigation of Airbus Defence and Space GmbH by the Munich Public Prosecutor (Staatsanwaltschaft München I) related to the sale of Eurofighter aircraft to the Republic of Austria in 2003 has been terminated. The result of the investigation by the Munich Public Prosecutor, which had been ongoing since 2012, did not confirm the allegations of bribery.
The notice is based on the allegation of a negligent breach of supervisory duties of non-identified members of Airbus Defence and Space GmbH"s former management. The notice alleges that certain former management negligently failed to ensure proper internal controls that would have prevented employees from making payments to business partners without proven documented services in exchange.
On the other hand, the notice explicitly recognizes the major efforts undertaken by Airbus and its management since 2012, which have resulted in a new Compliance culture and a serious Compliance programme.
Since the beginning of the investigation, Airbus has fully cooperated with the Munich Public Prosecutor. This included the provision of an independent fact finding report of the law firm Clifford Chance, which Airbus shared with the Munich Public Prosecutor in 2014.
