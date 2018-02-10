DGAP-PVR: Dermapharm Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2018. február 09., péntek, 17:53





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Dermapharm Holding SE


Dermapharm Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


09.02.2018 / 17:53


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


Dermapharm Holding SE

Lil-Dagover-Ring 7

82031 Grünwald

Germany

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Initial admission for trading of the shares on an organised market.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Wilhelm Beier,
Date of birth: 21 Apr 1956

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

08 Feb 2018

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 75.01 % 10.39 % 85.40 % 53840000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2GS5D8 0 40385000 0 % 75.01 %
Total 40385000 75.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
























Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Conditional transfer claim from the placement agreement n/a n/a Physical 384000 7.13 %
Conditional redelivery claim from stock lending. 13.02.2018 - 16.03.2018 n/a Both 1755000 3.26 %
      Total 5595000 10.39 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:













Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Wilhelm Beier % % %
Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft 75.01 % 10.39 % 85.40 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 














09.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE

Lil-Dagover-Ring 7

82031 Grünwald

Germany
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




653193  09.02.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=653193&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum