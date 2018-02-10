DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Call Invite Wednesday 28th February 2018
2018. február 09., péntek, 18:30
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dialog Semiconductor (FWB: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, will announce its Fourth Quarter 2017 earnings on Wednesday 28th February 2018.
The call will be conducted in English and will commence at 09.30 (London) / 10.30 (Frankfurt).
To register for the webcast and receive dial in numbers, the conference PIN and a unique User ID- please click on the link below.
http://members.meetingzone.com/selfregistration/registration.aspx?booking=8RgOLMAF2M8LLT7LhsgAPXB2uCwxku8seMfz5DLUb4U=&b=d58ae4ab-80e5-47f2-8295-e04d92bbba83
In parallel to the call, the analyst presentation will be available at:
http://webcast.openbriefing.com/semiconductor_q4_results_28022018/
A replay will be posted on the Dialog website four hours after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available at http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations
To confirm your attendance, or if you have any difficulties joining the call, please contact Melissa Hall at Melissa.hall@fticonsulting.com
We hope you can join us and we look forward to welcoming you to the call on the day.
Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
|E1W 1AA London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+49 7021 805-412
|Fax:
|+49 7021 805-200
|E-mail:
|jose.cano@diasemi.com
|Internet:
|www.dialog-semiconductor.com
|ISIN:
|GB0059822006
|WKN:
|927200
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
653063 09.02.2018
